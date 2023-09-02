Residents of Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna state were thrown into confession on Friday evening, September 1

Suspected bandits have attacked and killed worshippers in a Mosque during prayers in a mosque

No fewer than seven worshippers including the head of the vigilante in the village have been confirmed dead

Ikara, Kaduna state - Suspected bandits have attacked and killed seven worshippers in a Mosque at Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

As reported by Daily Trust, the bandits killed five of the victims in the mosque and two others killed at different locations within the community.

BREAKING: Bandits kill worshippers in Kaduna mosque

Source: Facebook

How bandits killed worshipers in mosque

According to local sources, the tragic incident occurred when the bandits attacked the worshippers who were performing Isha’i (Sunset) prayers at a local mosque around 8 p.m. on Friday, September 1.

The village Head, Malam Abdulrahman Yusuf, who confirmed the incident said the village head of the vigilante was among the worshippers killed inside the mosque

“We suspected they traced him (vigilante boss) to the mosque to attack him. We were inside the mosque praying when they arrived and started shooting. Five persons were killed at the mosque, while a driver who brought food items to the village was also killed. The other person was killed at a nearby village"

Mallam Yusuf, who said the village was thrown into confusion said soldiers and police from Ikara town and Palgore area arrived at the scene around 12:30 am after the bandits had left the village.

He added that a villager with gunshot wounds was taken to Aminu Kano Hospital for treatment.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mansir Alhassan said security agencies were not informed of the attack until after the attackers left the area.

Alhassan said security personnel had been mobilised to nearby bushes to fish out the perpetrators.

Central mosque collapses on worshipers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that at least four worshippers were killed while seven others sustained injuries when the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state collapsed on Friday, August 11.

Confirming the incident, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, said the victims were observing the Asr prayer around 4 p.m. when the incident occurred.

