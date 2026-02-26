ICPC has reacted to reports claiming that former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai suffered a nosebleed while in detention

The commission also explained why he remains in custody, as investigations are still ongoing

El-Rufai is being probed by ICPC and EFCC over alleged financial misconduct during his tenure

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has refuted claims that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, suffered a nosebleed while in its custody.

The commission’s spokesperson, Okor Odey, was responding to allegations made by El-Rufai’s aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, who had claimed that the former governor experienced a health challenge during detention.

ICPC has denied reports that Nasir El-Rufai suffered a nosebleed while in detention. Photo: @elrufai/@icpc

Source: Twitter

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, Odey dismissed the report, stating that El-Rufai is in stable condition and that no such incident occurred while he remained in custody.

ICPC Speaks on Continued Detention

As reported by Daily Trust, Odey further explained that the former governor is still being held because investigations into allegations against him are ongoing.

He said El-Rufai would be formally charged once the probe is concluded.

According to him, the details of the charges would only be made public after he is arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

He maintained that reports suggesting the former governor bled from his nose while in detention were entirely untrue.

EFCC, ICPC probe alleged financial impropriety

NAN reports that El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since February 18, shortly after his release by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he reportedly spent two nights.

Both anti-graft agencies are investigating him over alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as Kaduna State governor between 2015 and 2023.

In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted the former governor over the alleged diversion of N432 billion in public funds and money laundering, and subsequently recommended his prosecution.

Kaduna youths stage protest

Recall that youth groups in Kaduna State on Wednesday staged coordinated protests across parts of the state over the continued detention of former governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, calling for his immediate release.

The demonstrators, drawn from various communities, converged on key locations within Kaduna metropolis and in parts of Southern Kaduna.

Youth groups in Kaduna staged protests demanding the release of former governor Nasir El-Rufai. Photo: @IU_Wakili

Source: UGC

The youths chanted solidarity songs and displayed placards bearing messages such as “Free El-Rufai Now”, “Justice for Our Leader”, and “Kaduna Demands Governance, not Revenge.”

Court takes action on El-Rufai's case

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing of the suit involving the DSS and the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The secret police had filed a three-count charge against the former governor on the allegation that he was wiretapping the telephone conversation of the NSA.

El-Rufai had, in an interview, claimed that he listened to the television conversation and accused the NSA of ordering his arrest.

ICPC denies El-Rufai bail move

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly been denied a bail application by the ICPC, as a media aide gave an updated development on the matter.

The legal team of the former governor was said to have applied for bail for the former governor, but the anti-graft agency reportedly did not respond to the letter.

The continued detainment of El-Rufai has continued to raise concerns among the legal team and the family of the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng