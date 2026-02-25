EFCC has explained that former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai has not yet been charged due to ongoing investigations

The former governor was questioned for three days and spent two nights in EFCC custody amid corruption allegations

Authorities have said court action will follow the conclusion of EFCC and ICPC investigations to ensure thorough handling

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said it has not yet charged former Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to court because its investigation is still ongoing.

El-Rufai was questioned by the EFCC for three days and spent two nights in their custody from February 16 to 18 over allegations of corruption.

How EFCC will proceed after ICPC investigations

A source close to the commission told the News Agency of Nigeria that the case is “grievous” and the EFCC wants to handle it carefully and professionally before moving to court.

The source said,

“We are still investigating the former governor; we are yet to conclude our investigations before he was released on bail last Wednesday."

According to the source, although the ICPC took him into custody, the EFCC will continue its investigation once his ICPC matters are concluded.

"We will then charge him in court after the completion of our investigations of various allegations levelled against him.”

Recall that one of his aides, Muyiwa Adekeye, said El-Rufai had spent nine days in the custody of both agencies so far.

Adekeye added that as of Monday, February 23, El-Rufai’s lawyers had not received any response from ICPC regarding his bail application, and no remand order was shown to justify holding him beyond the 48-hour limit allowed by law.

El-Rufai suffers nosebleed in custody

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai allegedly suffered a nosebleed while in custody.

According to his aide, they reportedly prevented his wife from delivering his meal directly.

El-Rufai was initially held by the EFCC before being transferred to the ICPC. Family members and legal representatives have also reportedly experienced difficulties accessing him.

El-Rufai files N1 billion ICPC lawsuit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai filed a N1 billion fundamental rights suit against the ICPC, challenging the alleged unlawful search of his Abuja residence.

El-Rufai, who asked the court to declare the February 19 search warrant invalid, cited overbreadth, ambiguity, lack of probable cause, and material drafting errors.

The suit also requests that evidence seized during the search be declared inadmissible. El-Rufai further demanded the return of all items and N1 billion in damages for psychological trauma, reputational harm, and violations of his fundamental rights.

El-Rufai seeks N2 billion damages against DSS

In another report, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai filed an application at the Federal High Court to quash charges brought against him by the DSS.

El-Rufai argued that the February 16 charge is invalid, discloses no offence under the law, and amounts to harassment and political persecution. He also requested full discharge, claiming the case lacks a prima facie basis.

Beyond dismissal, the ex-governor is seeking ₦2 billion in damages.

