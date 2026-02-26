Tinubu's Daughter Speaks on 'Miraculous' New Mosque in Lagos, Photos Surface
- Folasade Tinubu-Ojo commissioned a mosque named after her grandmother in Lagos, expressing gratitude to Primate Ayodele
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele emphasised humility and divine instruction behind naming the mosque, donating it to the Tinubu family
- The commissioning showcased unity, with attendance from diverse community leaders and religious figures
Oke Afa, Lagos State - Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the iyaloja-general of Lagos, has commissioned a mosque built by Primate Elijah Ayodele, which was named after her grandmother, Madam Abibatu Mogaji.
Legit.ng reports that the commissioning, which took place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, was attended by several Iyalojas, members of the Muslim community, Muslim clerics, members of Primate Ayodele’s church, INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, and other guests.
Folasade commissions Ayodele-built Lagos mosque
Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who arrived dancing, expressed gratitude to Primate Ayodele for building a mosque. She described the initiative as miraculous, noting that it shows that everything is possible with God.
She appreciated Primate Ayodele for deeming her grandmother worthy of having the mosque named after her, stating that it demonstrates the prophet’s recognition of the impact of her family’s matriarch.
She said:
“I am very excited. I give thanks to the man of God being used for this project. This is the first time we are witnessing a Christian building a mosque. It shows that there is nothing God cannot do.
"When people say there is no way, God will always make a way. This mosque is a miracle. I appreciate Primate Ayodele for counting the Tinubu family worthy. Thank you for recognising the impact of our matriarch, who has gone to be with the Lord. Her spirit is definitely with us here.”
Why I named mosque after Tinubu's mother - Ayodele
Speaking at the commissioning, Primate Elijah Ayodele praised the iyaloja-general of Lagos, describing her as one of the most humble people he has ever met. He recalled meeting Madam Abibatu Mogaji twice during her lifetime and portrayed her as a true embodiment of humility.
Ayodele said he initially had a different name in mind for the mosque, but later changed it to honour Mogaji after receiving what he described as divine instruction. He added that any desire for government favour did not drive the decision.
The prophet also said he does not intend to have anything to do with the mosque going forward, as he has handed it over to the family of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Primate Ayodele said:
“I saw Mama twice when we went to pray with her. I admired her so much, and she also attended one of our programmes when we invited her. I do not regret naming the mosque after her, especially after God instructed me to do so. Even if nobody from your family comes, I do not regret it. I am not doing this for any reward. I am handing it over to you. I am donating it to the Tinubu family. I do not want to have anything to do with it.”
“You are someone who does not forget people; you always want to lift others up. I appreciate you for your humility. People told me you would not come, but this has been written in destiny for a long time. I appreciate your presence.”
