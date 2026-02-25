Chimamanda Adichie’s son, Nkanu, passed away on January 7, 2026, following diagnostic procedures at a multi-specialist hospital in Lagos

The parents, represented by Professor Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), are alleging gross medical misconduct, including claims of wrongful diagnosis

Lagos State Government considered itself "bereaved" and has ordered a formal inquest to determine the exact cause of death

The Coroner’s Court sitting at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos has fixed April 14, 2026, to commence a formal inquest into the death of 21-month-old Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, the son of award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji announced the adjournment when the matter came up on Wednesday, setting the stage for what could become one of the most closely watched inquests in recent times.

Chimamanda Adichie's son, Nkanu, passed away on January 7, 2026.

How Chimamanda Adichie’s son died

Legit.ng reports that Little Nkanu died on January 7, 2026, after receiving treatment at Atlantis Hospital and undergoing diagnostic procedures at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Lagos.

According to information presented before the court, the child was initially admitted to Atlantis Hospital for what was described as a worsening but initially mild illness.

As arrangements were being made to transfer him to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States for specialist care, he was referred to Euracare for pre-flight procedures, including an MRI, lumbar puncture and insertion of a central line.

However, the toddler passed away following the procedures.

Adichie’s family alleges negligence

At the preliminary sitting, Professor Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) appeared for the bereaved family, while Adebola Rahman represented the Lagos State Attorney-General. Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe stood for Atlantis Hospital, and Euracare was also represented.

Pinheiro told the court that the parents believe their son’s death was unnatural and occurred during medical intervention, reports The PUNCH

He disclosed that the family would present evidence alleging gross medical negligence, wrongful prescription and improper administration of propofol.

He further stated that five independent medical professionals, including an anaesthesiologist, paediatric anaesthesia specialist, radiologist, intensivist, and the child’s father, who is also a medical doctor, would testify.

In a firm request, the family’s counsel urged the court to direct Euracare to preserve all physical and electronic evidence from January 6, including CCTV footage, monitoring data, pharmacy records and internal communications.

Court fixes date for hearing

Magistrate Adetunji revealed that the inquest application came from the Chief Coroner of Lagos State following a request by the Attorney-General.

“The Lagos State Government is also bereaved,” she said, adding that the process was not only about the family but the wider public interest.

She stressed that an autopsy report would be the starting point of the inquiry, noting that determining the cause of death is central to every inquest.

The magistrate ruled that Euracare would open its defence when proceedings commence, followed by the family and then Atlantis Hospital.

Chimamanda Adichie's family alleges gross medical misconduct, including claims of wrongful diagnosis in Nkanu's death.

