Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Federal Government Releases List of Traffic Offenses and Penalties for Nigerians in 2026
Nigeria

Federal Government Releases List of Traffic Offenses and Penalties for Nigerians in 2026

by  Basit Jamiu
4 min read
  • The Federal Government has unveiled a detailed list of traffic offences and penalties for Nigerians in 2026, aimed at improving road safety and discipline
  • The new regulations cover everything from child safety and documentation to dangerous driving and fleet operations
  • With fines ranging from ₦2,000 to ₦200,000, the government is sending a clear message that road safety is a shared responsibility

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

The Federal Government has published a comprehensive list of traffic offences and penalties for Nigerians in 2026.

The notice, issued under Section 10(4), 28(2) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and Regulation 220 of the NRTR, 2012, outlines fines, penalty points, and sanctions for a wide range of road violations.

Dangerous driving attracts heavy fines and penalty points under the 2026 traffic regulations.
Federal Government enforces strict traffic offences penalties to improve road safety in Nigeria. Photo credit: FRSCNigeria/x
Source: Twitter

Dangerous driving penalty

One of the most serious offences is dangerous driving (DGD), which carries 10 penalty points and a fine of ₦50,000. This reflects the government’s commitment to reducing reckless behaviour on Nigerian roads.

Read also

Estimated salary range of traditional rulers and chiefs in Nigeria in 2026 released

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Child safety violations

Protecting children is a priority. Offences such as:

  • Child restraint violation (CRV) – 6 points, ₦3,000 fine
  • Child sitting position violation (CPV) – 6 points, ₦3,000 fine

These rules aim to ensure children are properly secured while travelling.

Assaulting or corrupting marshals

The government has taken a firm stance against misconduct towards road safety officials:

  • Assaulting a marshal on duty (AMD) – 10 points, ₦10,000 fine
  • Attempting to corrupt a marshal (ACS) – 10 points, ₦10,000 fine

Such offences are categorised as serious breaches of law and order.

Vehicle safety and maintenance

Drivers must keep their vehicles in safe condition. Offences include:

  • Driving with worn-out tyres (TYV) – 3 points, ₦3,000 fine
  • Driving under alcohol or drug influence (DUI) – 5 points, ₦5,000 fine
  • Operating mechanically deficient vehicle (MDV) – 5 points, ₦5,000 fine

These measures are designed to prevent accidents caused by poor vehicle maintenance.

Read also

The CFA Access Scholarship and everything Nigerian investment professionals should know

Here’s the full list of traffic violations and penalties:

  1. Ascertainment of weight violation – ₦2,000
  2. Assaulting marshal on duty – 10 points, ₦10,000
  3. Attempting to corrupt marshal – 10 points, ₦10,000
  4. Caution sign violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
  5. Child restraint violation – 6 points, ₦3,000
  6. Child sitting position violation – 6 points, ₦3,000
  7. Construction area speed limit violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
  8. Dangerous driving – 10 points, ₦50,000
  9. Do not move violation – 2 points, ₦2,000
  10. Driver’s licence violation – 10 points, ₦10,000
  11. Driving right-hand steering vehicle – 10 points, ₦3,000 + forfeiture of vehicle
  12. Driving under alcohol or drug influence – 5 points, ₦5,000
  13. Driving with expired/without spare tyre – 2 points, ₦2,000
  14. Driving with worn-out tyre – 3 points, ₦3,000
  15. Excessive smoke emission – 5 points, ₦5,000
  16. Failure to cover unstable materials – 5 points, ₦5,000
  17. Failure to fix red flag on projected load – 3 points, ₦3,000
  18. Failure to move over – 3 points, ₦3,000
  19. Failure to install speed limiting device – 3 points, ₦3,000
  20. Failure to report road crash – 10 points, ₦20,000
  21. Fire extinguisher violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
  22. Fleet operation violation – ₦200,000
  23. Inadequate construction warning sign – ₦50,000
  24. Instructors permit and training violation – 10 points, ₦2,000
  25. Latching and twist-locks violation – 10 points, ₦5,000
  26. Learners driving regulation violation – 10 points, ₦3,000
  27. Light/sign violation – 2 points, ₦2,000
  28. Medical personnel or hospital rejection of accident victim – ₦50,000
  29. Obstructing marshal on duty – 3 points, ₦2,000
  30. Operating a vehicle with forged documents – 10 points, ₦20,000
  31. Operating mechanically deficient vehicle – 5 points, ₦5,000
  32. Other offences/violation – 2 points, ₦3,000
  33. Overloading – 10 points, ₦10,000
  34. Passengers’ manifest violation – 10 points, ₦10,000
  35. Preaching or hawking in commercial vehicle – ₦50,000
  36. Projected load in excess of prescribed limit – 3 points, ₦3,000
  37. Riding motorcycle without crash helmet – 3 points, ₦3,000
  38. Failure to install speed limiting device – 2 points, ₦2,000
  39. Road marking violation – 5 points, ₦5,000
  40. Road obstruction – 5 points, ₦3,000
  41. Route violation – 10 points, ₦5,000
  42. School bus violation – 2 points, ₦2,000
  43. Seat belt violation – 5 points, ₦2,000
  44. Speed limit violation – 5 points, ₦5,000
  45. Unauthorized removal/tampering with road signs – 5 points, ₦5,000
  46. Under age driving/riding – ₦2,000
  47. Use of phone while driving – 4 points, ₦4,000
  48. Use of sirens violation – 3 points, ₦2,000
  49. Vehicle identification tag violation – 2 points, ₦3,000
  50. Vehicle licence violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
  51. Vehicle mirror violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
  52. Vehicle number plate violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
  53. Vehicle windshield violation – 2 points, ₦2,000
  54. Wrongful overtaking – 3 points, ₦3,000

Read also

FCT council polls: AMAC as warning to the political class in 2027

See the full list on FRSC platform here.

Documentation and licence violations carry strong penalties to ensure compliance on Nigerian roads.
Child safety violations remain a key focus with fines and points for restraint and seating offences. Photo credit: FRSC Nigeria/x
Source: Twitter

FG lists banned items in Nigeria, cannot be bought or owned

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government of Nigeria has outlined a strict list of items that are completely prohibited.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
FRSC NigeriaFederal Government Of Nigeria
Hot:
Anime femboy characters Lexi2legits Funny playstation names First bank Richest politicians