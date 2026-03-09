Federal Government Releases List of Traffic Offenses and Penalties for Nigerians in 2026
- The Federal Government has unveiled a detailed list of traffic offences and penalties for Nigerians in 2026, aimed at improving road safety and discipline
- The new regulations cover everything from child safety and documentation to dangerous driving and fleet operations
- With fines ranging from ₦2,000 to ₦200,000, the government is sending a clear message that road safety is a shared responsibility
The Federal Government has published a comprehensive list of traffic offences and penalties for Nigerians in 2026.
The notice, issued under Section 10(4), 28(2) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and Regulation 220 of the NRTR, 2012, outlines fines, penalty points, and sanctions for a wide range of road violations.
Dangerous driving penalty
One of the most serious offences is dangerous driving (DGD), which carries 10 penalty points and a fine of ₦50,000. This reflects the government’s commitment to reducing reckless behaviour on Nigerian roads.
Child safety violations
Protecting children is a priority. Offences such as:
- Child restraint violation (CRV) – 6 points, ₦3,000 fine
- Child sitting position violation (CPV) – 6 points, ₦3,000 fine
These rules aim to ensure children are properly secured while travelling.
Assaulting or corrupting marshals
The government has taken a firm stance against misconduct towards road safety officials:
- Assaulting a marshal on duty (AMD) – 10 points, ₦10,000 fine
- Attempting to corrupt a marshal (ACS) – 10 points, ₦10,000 fine
Such offences are categorised as serious breaches of law and order.
Vehicle safety and maintenance
Drivers must keep their vehicles in safe condition. Offences include:
- Driving with worn-out tyres (TYV) – 3 points, ₦3,000 fine
- Driving under alcohol or drug influence (DUI) – 5 points, ₦5,000 fine
- Operating mechanically deficient vehicle (MDV) – 5 points, ₦5,000 fine
These measures are designed to prevent accidents caused by poor vehicle maintenance.
Here’s the full list of traffic violations and penalties:
- Ascertainment of weight violation – ₦2,000
- Assaulting marshal on duty – 10 points, ₦10,000
- Attempting to corrupt marshal – 10 points, ₦10,000
- Caution sign violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Child restraint violation – 6 points, ₦3,000
- Child sitting position violation – 6 points, ₦3,000
- Construction area speed limit violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Dangerous driving – 10 points, ₦50,000
- Do not move violation – 2 points, ₦2,000
- Driver’s licence violation – 10 points, ₦10,000
- Driving right-hand steering vehicle – 10 points, ₦3,000 + forfeiture of vehicle
- Driving under alcohol or drug influence – 5 points, ₦5,000
- Driving with expired/without spare tyre – 2 points, ₦2,000
- Driving with worn-out tyre – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Excessive smoke emission – 5 points, ₦5,000
- Failure to cover unstable materials – 5 points, ₦5,000
- Failure to fix red flag on projected load – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Failure to move over – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Failure to install speed limiting device – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Failure to report road crash – 10 points, ₦20,000
- Fire extinguisher violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Fleet operation violation – ₦200,000
- Inadequate construction warning sign – ₦50,000
- Instructors permit and training violation – 10 points, ₦2,000
- Latching and twist-locks violation – 10 points, ₦5,000
- Learners driving regulation violation – 10 points, ₦3,000
- Light/sign violation – 2 points, ₦2,000
- Medical personnel or hospital rejection of accident victim – ₦50,000
- Obstructing marshal on duty – 3 points, ₦2,000
- Operating a vehicle with forged documents – 10 points, ₦20,000
- Operating mechanically deficient vehicle – 5 points, ₦5,000
- Other offences/violation – 2 points, ₦3,000
- Overloading – 10 points, ₦10,000
- Passengers’ manifest violation – 10 points, ₦10,000
- Preaching or hawking in commercial vehicle – ₦50,000
- Projected load in excess of prescribed limit – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Riding motorcycle without crash helmet – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Failure to install speed limiting device – 2 points, ₦2,000
- Road marking violation – 5 points, ₦5,000
- Road obstruction – 5 points, ₦3,000
- Route violation – 10 points, ₦5,000
- School bus violation – 2 points, ₦2,000
- Seat belt violation – 5 points, ₦2,000
- Speed limit violation – 5 points, ₦5,000
- Unauthorized removal/tampering with road signs – 5 points, ₦5,000
- Under age driving/riding – ₦2,000
- Use of phone while driving – 4 points, ₦4,000
- Use of sirens violation – 3 points, ₦2,000
- Vehicle identification tag violation – 2 points, ₦3,000
- Vehicle licence violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Vehicle mirror violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Vehicle number plate violation – 3 points, ₦3,000
- Vehicle windshield violation – 2 points, ₦2,000
- Wrongful overtaking – 3 points, ₦3,000
See the full list on FRSC platform here.
