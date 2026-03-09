The Federal Government has unveiled a detailed list of traffic offences and penalties for Nigerians in 2026, aimed at improving road safety and discipline

The new regulations cover everything from child safety and documentation to dangerous driving and fleet operations

With fines ranging from ₦2,000 to ₦200,000, the government is sending a clear message that road safety is a shared responsibility

The notice, issued under Section 10(4), 28(2) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and Regulation 220 of the NRTR, 2012, outlines fines, penalty points, and sanctions for a wide range of road violations.

Dangerous driving penalty

One of the most serious offences is dangerous driving (DGD), which carries 10 penalty points and a fine of ₦50,000. This reflects the government’s commitment to reducing reckless behaviour on Nigerian roads.

Child safety violations

Protecting children is a priority. Offences such as:

Child restraint violation (CRV) – 6 points, ₦3,000 fine

Child sitting position violation (CPV) – 6 points, ₦3,000 fine

These rules aim to ensure children are properly secured while travelling.

Assaulting or corrupting marshals

The government has taken a firm stance against misconduct towards road safety officials:

Assaulting a marshal on duty (AMD) – 10 points, ₦10,000 fine

Attempting to corrupt a marshal (ACS) – 10 points, ₦10,000 fine

Such offences are categorised as serious breaches of law and order.

Vehicle safety and maintenance

Drivers must keep their vehicles in safe condition. Offences include:

Driving with worn-out tyres (TYV) – 3 points, ₦3,000 fine

Driving under alcohol or drug influence (DUI) – 5 points, ₦5,000 fine

Operating mechanically deficient vehicle (MDV) – 5 points, ₦5,000 fine

These measures are designed to prevent accidents caused by poor vehicle maintenance.

Here’s the full list of traffic violations and penalties:

Ascertainment of weight violation – ₦2,000 Assaulting marshal on duty – 10 points, ₦10,000 Attempting to corrupt marshal – 10 points, ₦10,000 Caution sign violation – 3 points, ₦3,000 Child restraint violation – 6 points, ₦3,000 Child sitting position violation – 6 points, ₦3,000 Construction area speed limit violation – 3 points, ₦3,000 Dangerous driving – 10 points, ₦50,000 Do not move violation – 2 points, ₦2,000 Driver’s licence violation – 10 points, ₦10,000 Driving right-hand steering vehicle – 10 points, ₦3,000 + forfeiture of vehicle Driving under alcohol or drug influence – 5 points, ₦5,000 Driving with expired/without spare tyre – 2 points, ₦2,000 Driving with worn-out tyre – 3 points, ₦3,000 Excessive smoke emission – 5 points, ₦5,000 Failure to cover unstable materials – 5 points, ₦5,000 Failure to fix red flag on projected load – 3 points, ₦3,000 Failure to move over – 3 points, ₦3,000 Failure to install speed limiting device – 3 points, ₦3,000 Failure to report road crash – 10 points, ₦20,000 Fire extinguisher violation – 3 points, ₦3,000 Fleet operation violation – ₦200,000 Inadequate construction warning sign – ₦50,000 Instructors permit and training violation – 10 points, ₦2,000 Latching and twist-locks violation – 10 points, ₦5,000 Learners driving regulation violation – 10 points, ₦3,000 Light/sign violation – 2 points, ₦2,000 Medical personnel or hospital rejection of accident victim – ₦50,000 Obstructing marshal on duty – 3 points, ₦2,000 Operating a vehicle with forged documents – 10 points, ₦20,000 Operating mechanically deficient vehicle – 5 points, ₦5,000 Other offences/violation – 2 points, ₦3,000 Overloading – 10 points, ₦10,000 Passengers’ manifest violation – 10 points, ₦10,000 Preaching or hawking in commercial vehicle – ₦50,000 Projected load in excess of prescribed limit – 3 points, ₦3,000 Riding motorcycle without crash helmet – 3 points, ₦3,000 Failure to install speed limiting device – 2 points, ₦2,000 Road marking violation – 5 points, ₦5,000 Road obstruction – 5 points, ₦3,000 Route violation – 10 points, ₦5,000 School bus violation – 2 points, ₦2,000 Seat belt violation – 5 points, ₦2,000 Speed limit violation – 5 points, ₦5,000 Unauthorized removal/tampering with road signs – 5 points, ₦5,000 Under age driving/riding – ₦2,000 Use of phone while driving – 4 points, ₦4,000 Use of sirens violation – 3 points, ₦2,000 Vehicle identification tag violation – 2 points, ₦3,000 Vehicle licence violation – 3 points, ₦3,000 Vehicle mirror violation – 3 points, ₦3,000 Vehicle number plate violation – 3 points, ₦3,000 Vehicle windshield violation – 2 points, ₦2,000 Wrongful overtaking – 3 points, ₦3,000

