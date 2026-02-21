Usman Okai Austin has urged the ICPC to either arraign Nasir El-Rufai or release him immediately

He faulted the ICPC’s detention approach and praised the Department of State Services for opting for court process over detention

Okai Austin raised concerns over the unclear transfer of El-Rufai from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the ICPC

Calls have intensified over the detention of former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai as a senior figure within the African Democratic Congress faulted the approach adopted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The ADC chieftain said the agency should either promptly charge El-Rufai to court or allow him to regain his freedom.

The call came from Usman Okai Austin, who described the detention as premature. He said holding a suspect before completing investigations weakens public confidence in due process and erodes democratic norms.

ADC chieftain challenges ICPC over detention

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Austin contrasted the ICPC’s actions with what he described as the more restrained conduct of the Department of State Services. He argued that the DSS opted for lawful procedure rather than intimidation.

“The decision of the DSS to approach a court of law rather than resorting to arbitrary detention is both civil and democratic,” he said.

“The proper way to handle such matters is to let the court decide through merit-based arguments. In contrast, the ICPC’s current trajectory appears to place the agency above the law”

Austins raises questions over detention process

The ADC stakeholder said El-Rufai had shown willingness to cooperate with investigators. He pointed to the former governor’s voluntary appearance before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as proof that he posed no flight risk.

Austin also questioned the lack of clarity surrounding El-Rufai’s movement between agencies.

“The EFCC has yet to clarify whether Mallam El-Rufai was officially handed over to the ICPC or re-arrested after being granted administrative bail. This ambiguity undermines the rule of law” he said.

He warned that anti-corruption bodies must respect the presumption of innocence if Nigeria’s democracy is to deepen. According to him, arrest before investigation violates basic rights.

“Detaining a suspect before commencing an investigation is a gross abuse of the right to a fair hearing,” the statement concluded.

“The ICPC must uphold the standards of a civilized society. If there is a case against El-Rufai, let it be argued in court. If not, he must be released immediately.”

2027 election: Source shares El-Rufai's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai was not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.

The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Tinubu's second-term agenda.

One prominent associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu, and now relating with El-Rufai divulged that what the ex-Kaduna governor is interested in is sending Tinubu and his people back to Lagos.

