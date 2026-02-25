Ahmad Gumi defends Shariah law as a Muslim prerogative amid US Congressional reports

Nigerians voice mixed reactions on Gumi's statements regarding Shariah and Christian concerns

Debate intensifies over the coexistence of Shariah law and Nigeria's national legal framework

Kaduna State - Popular Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has faulted the reports of United States Congressmen submitted to President Donald Trump on the practice of Shariah law.

Legit.ng reports that US lawmakers were urged to push Nigeria to abolish Sharia law and dismantle Hisbah commissions amid warnings of rising anti-Christian persecution.

Ahmad Gumi argues that Shariah law is crucial for Muslim rights amid tensions.

Gumi said the Shariah law remains the prerogative of Muslims, just as the United States protects Christian interests.

He defended the application of Shariah law in Nigeria, arguing that Muslims have the right to be governed by their religious injunctions.

The Islamic cleric stated this in a post shared on his verified Facebook page, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

“Shariah Law is the Muslims' prerogative just as the US found it only necessary to protect the Christians. At the same time, Muslims are more victims of this occult terror imported into the country by hidden forces they very well know.”

Nigerians react as Gumi defends Shariah

Abubakar Dahiru Modibbo

No Jupiter can abolish Sharia,blasphemy law in northern Nigeria. Nigeria is a sovereign country with Muslim majority. The real issue in Nigeria is that Christians are the ones killing Muslims and are still the one killing Christians inorder to cause chaos in the country.

Abubakar Saddeq Buhari

Sharia laws is different from Saudi Arabia Qatar uAE own. Nigeria sharia law is for the poor.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye

Sharia law is just a means of taking over a country’s normal law from within. Their should never be two laws in a country. If Muslims want it they can go to a country that practice it not say it’s for only Muslims while hiding under it to take over their country.

Surajo Umaru Kamba

Now I can understand, all the banditry, the unrest in the North is just perpetrated, to call for the abolition of Shariah law. If I may ask why is it that the Christian are always not happy with Shariah law for Muslim being implemented. Please let the Christian know Shariah law is only for the Muslims.

Ahmad Gumi reacts to US lawmakers' report on abolishing Shariah law in Nigeria.

Clinton Peter

Is the sharia law that is break the country apart, Christians can't live with the Muslims under sharia laws, because Nigeria is not a Muslim country either a Christian country,we all have to aband to the law that governs the country.

Chibuike Uzoegbu

If you guys capture foreign terrorists imported into the country according to you, you will forgive them, rehabilitated them and reintegrate them into the society, sometimes conscript them into the military, you can see you're not truthful to yourself.

Oyakhire Imiewanlan

The US imported the Fulani Islamists to attack Nigerians? Is this man’s brain working?

Tinubu's govt reacts to demand for Sharia law abolition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy communication, Daniel Bwala, dismissed suggestions by a Nigerian-American academic that the African country should abolish Sharia.

Bwala said any attempt by a foreign country to instruct Nigeria on constitutional matters would amount to an attack on its sovereignty.

The presidential spokesperson maintained that even the recent military threat of President Donald Trump was inconsistent with international norms and the US convention.

