Four traders buried in Barkin Ladi local government area after fatal attack while traveling to Pankshin from Jos in Plateau State

Youth demand release of corpses, prompting security deployment to maintain order

The community leaders urge calm and call for government action against rising violence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State - Jos traders who were attacked and killed on their way to Pankshin, have been buried in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

The traders were buried on Monday evening, February 23, 2026, at the Sabon Anguwa cemetery in Barkin Ladi town.

Youth leader calls for peace after Jos traders' burial in Barkin Ladi in Plateau State.

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, relatives said the traders used to travel to Pankshin for weekly shoes trading.

The victims were residents of Yandoya community of Jos North LGA.

Sources from the government disclosed that the traders were buried far away from their communities.

They said the decision was taken to avert tension that brewed in the area following the report of the killing.

Youths from the traders’ community have demanded the release of the corpses of their relatives, forcing security authorities to deploy personnel to restore order.

A youth leader of Muslim community in Barkin Ladi, Danjuma Ibrahim, shared details about the burial.

“Earlier Monday afternoon, we were contacted that the corpses of the traders would be brought to us in Barikin Ladi for burial. We later received them and performed the funeral. It was done here in Barkin Ladi to douse tension in Jos.

“The traders were six, but two escaped the attack. We buried four. We are calling on people in the state to remain calm and law-abiding. We are also calling on the government and other security agencies to do the needful to bring an end to growing violence in all the affected communities.”

Community mourns four traders killed on their way to Pankshin. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

Northern traders killed in Rivers

Recall that the chairman of the Hausa community in Rivers state, Musa Saidu, confirmed that four northern traders were killed during the Oil Mill Market protest.

The Hausa community leadership in Rivers state further reported widespread looting and vandalism of shops owned by northern traders.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers state command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the police were not aware of any confirmed fatalities.

Read more similar stories:

Bandits ambush market traders, kill 7

Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits ambushed traders returning from Karonji market in Kwara, leaving several people dead.

Eyewitnesses told Legit.ng the attackers struck near a river crossing before fleeing into the surrounding forest.

Fear gripped Baruteen residents as visuals of the attack emerged and ransom-related abductions resurfaced.

Source: Legit.ng