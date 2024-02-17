Some men of the Anambra state anti-touting squad reportedly shot and killed a trader, leaving several others injured at a market in Onitsha

The Anambra police command's spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists

DSP Ikenga noted that the state's police commissioner has ordered a thorough probe into the unfortunate incident

Onitsha, Anambra state - A trader has been killed by the operatives of Anambra state anti-touting squad at the Science Equipment Market, Head Bridge, Onitsha.

The Anambra state police command public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and disclosed that several others were injured, PM News reported.

He noted that the incident happened on Friday evening, February 16, at the Head Bridge market, adding that the commissioner of police in Anambra state, Aderemi Adeoye, had ordered a probe into the development.

Ikenga added that the police CP also ordered the immediate transfer of a reported murder incident that happened at the Head Bridge market, Vanguard reported.

“Our officers led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Head Bridge, on receipt of the information, they got to the scene and saw a young man in a pool of his blood while another was injured.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed one dead.

“The police also recovered six expanded cartridges from the scene,’’ he said.

Inspector declared wanted for alleged murder

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force has declared an inspector wanted for murder in Anambra state.

The state police command disclosed this to journalists in a press statement issued by its spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Tuesday, February 6.

Ikenga identified the inspector as Audu Omadefu and urged the public with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station, The Punch reported.

Meanwhile, details of the alleged murder were not disclosed, but the command assured all that any information given shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.

