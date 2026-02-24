Muslim groups have rejected DSS claims and insisted Walida Abdulhadi Ibrahim was abducted and abused

The case has caused debate over child protection, parental rights, and institutional accountability in the county

As muslim organisations demand an independent investigation and justice, authorities have said Walida is in protective custody

A group of Muslim organisations has rejected the explanation from the Department of State Services (DSS) about Walida Abdulhadi Ibrahim, saying she was abducted, abused, and forced to change her religion.

The story centers on Walida Abdulhadi Ibrahim, a young woman from Hadejia, Jigawa State, who went missing in 2023. Her father reported her disappearance when she was a teenager, and after a long search, she was found in Abuja, reportedly in the custody of a DSS officer.

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), the Muslim Students’ Organisation of Nigeria (MSO), and Women in Da’awa,

According to Daily Trust, they told reporters in Abuja that the DSS version does not show the real facts.

They said the DSS officer involved, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, should be investigated because his actions look like abduction and need independent checking.

Walida’s fatherhad disclosed that she was 16 years old when she left home in Hadejia, Jigawa State, in 2023. However, Walida disagreed, saying she was not a minor and is now 22 years old. She also said she was not abducted and was not forced to change her religion.

Is this case about child protection?

Ustaz Yunus Salahudeen, speaking for the coalition, said the case is not about religion.

“This is not a matter of religious rivalry. It is about child protection, parental rights, institutional accountability, and respect for judicial authority,” he said.

He added that Walida’s family suffered “unimaginable distress” for over two years. Her father even performed funeral rites, thinking she was dead. Salahudeen said evidence shows Walida spent most of that time with the DSS officer in Abuja.

Other members said young people can be influenced by friends and social networks. Madina Azaku urged the DSS to follow the court order and release Walida to a neutral person while a proper investigation is done.

“If we do not get that. We will pursue all lawful means to ensure justice. This is about child protection, which is a responsibility expected of everyone,” Azaku said.

She also said Walida had been “transformed beyond recognition.”

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said the case should be handled carefully and a petition should be filed to make sure the investigation is fair.

Why is Walida in protective custody?

The DSS, however, says Walida is in protective custody because she “expressed fears that she would be harmed if forced to go with her family.”

The DSS also said the officer “will face appropriate disciplinary measures as prescribed by law if he is found guilty, and the outcome will be communicated to all parties concerned and the public.”

