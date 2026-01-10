DSS arrested an operative accused of abducting, unlawfully detaining, and forcing the religious conversion of a 16-year-old girl in Jigawa State

A magistrate court in Hadejia ordered the officer’s arrest following a petition by lawyers representing the girl’s father

DSS confirmed the operative’s identity as Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi and said the case was under investigation

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of one of its operatives.

This follows an allegations that he abducted, unlawfully detained, and forced the religious conversion of a 16-year-old girl in Jigawa state.

DSS Operative Accused of Abducting and Marrying Teenager Arrested as Details Emerge

Magistrate orders arrest after petition

A magistrate court in Hadejia ordered the arrest and investigation of the officer after a petition by a group of lawyers under Gamji Lawchain, acting on behalf of the girl’s father, Walida Ibrahim.

The petition alleged that the operative had abducted Walida over two years ago, held her in unlawful detention, sexually exploited her, and forced her conversion from Islam to Christianity without parental consent. It also claimed that she gave birth while underage.

The lawyers condemned the abuse of power and called for the immediate suspension, arrest, and prosecution of the operative, alongside an independent investigation of the DSS facility at Karmajji.

They also highlighted the severe psychological trauma inflicted on Walida and her family, noting that the prolonged distress contributed to the death of her mother.

DSS confirms arrest and clarifies identity

In a statement issued on 9 January 2026, Favour Dozie, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at DSS National Headquarters, said the case was under investigation.

“The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to reports alleging involvement of a staff of DSS, one Ifeanyi Festus, in a case of abduction, defilement of a minor and abuse of office among other offences,” Dozie said.

“For clarity, the Service has no record of the above named in its employment. However, it is hereby confirmed that an active staff, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, who is suspected to have forcefully converted and married one Walida Abdulhadi, has been arrested and is currently being investigated,” she added.

DSS vows transparency and adherence to regulations

Dozie emphasised that the alleged acts were against DSS regulations and the laid-down code of conduct, assuring the public that the outcome of the investigation would be made public.

“It must be stressed that such acts are against our regulations and code of conduct. The outcome of the investigation will be made public,” she said.

The case has sparked public concern over abuse of power within security agencies and the protection of minors, with calls for justice and strict adherence to the law.

