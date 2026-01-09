A Jigawa magistrate’s court ordered the arrest of a State Security Service official accused of abducting a teenage girl

The victim, Walida Abdulhadi, was allegedly subjected to forced religious conversion and sexual assault, resulting in childbirth

The court directed police to investigate the case and ordered the immediate release of the victim to her family

A magistrate’s court in Jigawa State has issued an arrest warrant for Ifeanyi Festus, an official of the State Security Service (SSS), following allegations that he abducted a teenage girl.

According to Premium Times, Festus was accused of abducting Walida Abdulhadi from the Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State, forcing her religious conversion, and fathering a child with her.

Jigawa court ordered arrest of SSS officer over teenage girl abduction case. Photo credit: DSS official/x

Source: Facebook

Allegations of forced conversion and assault

According to the prosecution, the victim was subjected to forced conversion from Islam to Christianity and endured repeated sexual assaults that led to pregnancy and the birth of a child.

Counsel Kabiru Adamu, representing the applicant, moved a motion requesting the court to compel the arrest of Festus. The application also sought a formal investigation into the alleged offences by the Jigawa State Police Command, citing Section 125 and Section 102(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

Court orders investigation and release of victim

Magistrate Sadisu Musa granted the application, directing the police to apprehend the suspect and conduct a “discreet and thorough investigation.” The court further ordered the SSS to immediately release the victim and reunite her with her family.

The case reportedly began when Walida was 16 years old. Her father told Falcon Times Hausa that the family spent years searching for her and eventually presumed she had died. The trauma of her disappearance reportedly led to the untimely death of her mother.

The victim was recently discovered at Festus’s residence in Abuja. Another lawyer involved in the case, Barrister Hussaini, alleged that after years of unlawfully holding her, the suspect converted Walida to Christianity and was now seeking the father’s consent to marry her.

Mr Hussaini petitioned President Bola Tinubu and the SSS to ensure the case was handled with transparency and that justice was served.

As of Friday morning, PREMIUM TIMES reported that it could not reach the SSS for comment regarding the court order or the allegations against its official.

Magistrate directed police investigation and immediate release of abducted teenage girl in Jigawa. Photo credit: DSS Official/x

Source: UGC

