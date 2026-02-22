Gombe State University student Sammy Samaila survives solely on liquids, facing unique challenges daily

Samaila recalls a childhood free of solid foods due to severe nausea and medical examinations

The 400-level Sociology student lamented that he lost his twin sister after five months

Gombe State - 400-level Sociology student at Gombe State University, Sammy Samaila, has never eaten solid food, yet he walks daily to class.

The 21-year-old undergraduate survives entirely on liquids, sometimes carried in a flask to lectures while quietly navigating university life with determination.

Samaila said that he survived entirely on pap, tom brown made from millet, groundnuts, and soya beans, juices, and other drinks since childhood.

As reported by Daily Trust, Samaila stated this during a one-on-one session with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He disclosed that at the age of four, he was taken for medical examination after a mere attempt to chew triggered nausea.

“I remember that my father often tried to force me to eat, but I would immediately vomit.

“After several medical tests, the doctors said there was nothing physically wrong with me. Even now, if I attempt to eat solid food, I feel the urge to vomit.”

Samaila was born a twin with a sister, Susan, in the Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

He disclosed that his twin sister died at five months old, leaving a scar on the family.

He lamented that Susan’s death left an opening for some outsiders to read cultural interpretations into his condition.

Samaila said he relies on medication to keep him healthy and strong, while his younger brother, David, is always around to support him.

“If I walk a long distance, I get tired easily. There are mornings when I wake up feeling very weak and unable to do much. I avoid carrying heavy objects because I become tired quickly. The medications I take include folic acid, vitamin B complex, and yeast supplements. Before taking my medication, I make sure I drink my pap.”

