A Nigerian lady could not hide her pain when the jollof rice she cooked for her in-laws didn't come out well

A video showed the heartbroken lady trashing the rice as her husband's family members couldn't bring themselves to eat it

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's Christmas cooking plans went wrong when her jollof rice dish failed to impress her in-laws.

The disappointed cook was seen disposing of the unappetising meal, unable to bear the thought of serving it to her loved ones.

Lady cooks unappetising Christmas jollof rice Photo credit: @kwinteefah93/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments after cooking unappetising jollof rice

The unfortunate incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok by the lady @kwinteefah93.

In the clip, she was visibly distressed as she scrapped the rice after her husband's family members declined eating the meal.

"Christmas jollof rice went wrong at in-law's place. Nothing pain more than Christmas jollof rice that went wrong and no one could eat it. I am pained right now," the sad lady said.

Reactions trail video of lady's jollof rice

The video sparked a wave of empathy from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with their stories of culinary woe.

@Nikky monica said:

"You can never get a good results using that non stick pot to cook jollof rice, nest time use aluminum pot."

@priceless said:

"Na so salt kill the egusi soup when I cook for my mom in law, thank God she's taken me as her daughter, all of us manage am like that, I shame sha."

@vickycrown said:

"I don't know how to cook large quantity o, have NVR done that b4 hope my in-laws wil understand."

@Kamso Tyra 4 petals!said:

"Maybe the mistake is from the rice ooo, e get rice wey you go use ehhhn you go just hate your self."

@adedejitolulope93 said:

"My sister don't take it personal, after 2 poiison attempt, I developed phobia for jollof rice. My confidence just dey come back now. We gather dey."

@Diary of madam Endurance lol added:

"The type of rice and also measurement matters. Before using a particular rice for jollof, boil as white rice first."

Watch the video below:

Lady shows meal her brother's fiancee made

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her pain on social media over the kind of meal her brother's wife-to-be prepared.

The shocked sister-in-law-to-be posted a short clip of the food and rhetorically asked people what it was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng