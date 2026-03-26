A development expert has warned of the extent to which the escalating Hormuz crisis could sharply disrupt Nigeria’s energy supply

Rising crude prices have drawn concerns over fuel costs, threatening livelihoods and domestic economic stability

The expert who spoke with Legit.ng urged Tinubu and lawmakers to form a high-level committee to mitigate the crisis effects

A development advocate has warned that the ongoing war in the Middle East, which has now escalated into a “water war,” requires urgent attention to mitigate its far-reaching consequences.

Fuel crisis warning: Expert tells Tinubu urgent steps are needed over Hormuz conflict. Photo: X/OfficialABAT, Getty

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The current conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US has continued to strain the global oil supply, particularly affecting Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Iran, a major participant in the conflict and a stakeholder in the Strait of Hormuz waterway, has blocked passage for 20% of global oil shipments.

Hormuz war and threat to Nigeria’s energy supply

Speaking with Legit.ng in Ibadan, the founder of the Global Initiative for Nigeria Development, Michael Ale, said the Nigerian government must be proactive by establishing a stakeholder committee to address the crisis's effects on Nigerians. Ale highlighted the heavy constraints affecting fuel transportation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Following World Water Day on March 22, Ale urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to urgently constitute a high-level stakeholders’ committee to address the ripple effects of the escalating crisis.

Describing the crisis as a “water war” now entering its fourth week, Ale urged the federal Government to act swiftly because the war has made it difficult for the 20% of the world's fuel to pass through its conventional route.

“The effect of this conflict may snowball into widespread livelihood disruption if urgent measures are not taken,” Ale asserted.

Noting disruptions to the global economy, Ale said:

"Iran’s retaliatory actions, including restricting access to the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor responsible for about 20 per cent of global oil shipments, have led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices from approximately $78 per barrel to $120 per barrel."

Cautioning that prices could climb as high as $250 per barrel if the impasse continues, Ale argued that while Nigeria benefits from higher crude oil prices, ordinary Nigerians are bearing the brunt of rising petroleum product costs.

"While Nigeria may benefit from higher crude oil revenues, the domestic consequences could be severe, with petrol prices projected to rise from about N930 to N1,300 per litre and diesel from N980 to N1,700 per litre or more, depending on the trajectory of the conflict."

Nigerians at risk: Ale calls on Tinubu to act against Hormuz crisis impacts. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Water crisis extends beyond gender - Expert

The theme of World Water Day 2026 is “Water and Gender” with the slogan, “Where water flows, equality grows.” However, Ale contended that today’s global water issues extend far beyond gender concerns.

“This situation underscores the power of water beyond its traditional association with domestic and gender issues. It has now become a driver of economic realities and livelihood disruptions,” he posited.

Ale warned that unless drastic measures are taken, the oil sector crisis could soon ripple across the entire economy. He expressed concern that rising energy costs could trigger a chain reaction affecting food production and distribution, with women and vulnerable populations most at risk.

“If the conflict continues, women may be unable to access farms, children may lack the energy to fetch water, and agricultural produce may not reach markets due to increased transportation costs,” he said.

He further extended sympathy to women and children directly affected by the Middle East conflict, as well as those in Africa who may bear indirect consequences. He stressed that although Nigeria is not directly involved in the conflict, its socio-economic effects could significantly impact the country’s most vulnerable groups.

Nigeria pledges oil support amid Iran Strait crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has declared its readiness to help stabilise the global energy market following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The country aims to supply crude oil to nations affected by the ongoing US-Israel vs Iran conflict.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, stated that global energy needs drive Nigeria’s intervention.

Source: Legit.ng