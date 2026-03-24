A Hausa leader in Nnewi, Anambra, has urged global dialogue to halt the US‑Iran war and restore peace worldwide

Speaking with Legit.ng, he spoke of the conflict's impact on Nigeria, while noting fuel prices have surged to N1,400 per litre

He, however, appealed to President Tinubu to ease economic hardship and ensure fair elections in 2027

Hausa community leader in Nnewi, Anambra state, Alhaji Salihu Suleiman, has called on world leaders to come together and dialogue on how to bring peace between the United States of America and Iran.

Hausa community leader urges Tinubu to intervene as global conflict affects fuel. Photo: Mokwugo, X/OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

He also urged prayers for economic revival and appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find ways to ease the hardship caused by rising fuel prices, which have reached about N1,400 per litre.

As Muslims all over the world marked Eid al-Fitr on Friday, March 20, signifying the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Alhaji Suleiman said the festival provides an opportunity for people, especially Muslims, to seek Allah’s help through prayers.

Urgent dialogue essential for peace - Hausa leader

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent after Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Nnewi, he said,

"Islam means peace. As Muslims all over the world celebrate this holy festival, we call on all countries of the world to embrace peace. War is not good. It cannot lead the world anywhere. It is easy to start a war, but stopping it is always difficult, and in the end, nothing positive will be achieved."

"For me, the war stems from selfishness and pride. The poor masses are suffering all over the world. I'm not even sure that Muslims will perform Hajj this year because of this war. The world needs peace; so, let the countries concerned seek peace and dialogue."

The Muslim leader, who observed that the war is affecting the world economy, however, expressed optimism that with fervent prayers, Allah will turn the captivity of His people globally by restoring peace and hope.

"Before the war started, the pump price of fuel used to be N800, but today, because of this war, the price of fuel has skyrocketed to about N1400 per litre, while a litre of diesel is about N1700. What I'm saying in essence is that those in the position to resolve this crisis should do so as a matter of urgency," he said.

Alhaji Salihu Suleiman says world needs peace as fuel costs soar in Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Election integrity urged

On the high cost of petroleum products in Nigeria, Alhaji Suleiman further called on Tinubu to find a way to subsidise fuel prices, and to monitor individual marketers, who he said, contribute to the woes by placing hardship on the poor masses.

He said it was because of the high cost of fuel that a truck, which Hausa traders hire for one million naira plus, from North to the East, now hires for three million naira plus.

Reacting to the coming 2027 general election, he called on the President to ensure that the provisions of the Electoral Act are adhered to strictly. He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play the game by the rules, and should not silence the voice of the masses.

"Whoever wins at any level of the election should be declared the winner, and should be given the mandate," he concluded.

African fuel prices surge amid Iran conflict

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that global fuel prices are climbing sharply due to the ongoing US/Israel war with Iran, with African countries facing major petrol cost increases that threaten household budgets.

Nigerians pay about N1,143 per litre, while Malawians face the continent’s highest at N4,074. Libya records the lowest price at N34.20 per litre, which shows wide disparities across African fuel markets amid global tensions.

Source: Legit.ng