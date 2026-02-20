President Bola Ahmed Tinubu publicly pressed Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna state governor, to commit to his administration at the 2022 Kaduna Investment Summit

Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna state governor, later emerged as a fierce critic of the Tinubu administration and accused Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, of orchestrating actions against him

Tinubu maintained silence as the political feud between Nasir El-Rufai and Nuhu Ribadu deepened

What began as a moment of public camaraderie at the Kaduna Investment Summit in October 2022 has since unravelled into one of the most consequential political feuds of the Tinubu era, pitting former allies Nasir El-Rufai and Nuhu Ribadu against each other, while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu maintains a studied silence.

Tinubu's failed promise to El-Rufai

At the summit, then president-elect Tinubu publicly pressed El-Rufai, a key ally at the time, to commit to serving in his administration.

Tinubu was reported to have told the former Kaduna governor that he would not leave the podium until El-Rufai agreed to remain in the country and join his government.

El-Rufai eventually walked up to the stage and pledged his commitment, drawing applause as both men left the podium arm in arm, symbolising what appeared to be a solid political partnership between a future president and a trusted lieutenant, Daily Trust reported.

Alliance fractures after election victory

That image has since faded. Within three years, El-Rufai has emerged as one of the fiercest critics of the government he helped to install, publicly describing the Tinubu administration as a failure and severing ties with the ruling party he once helped to build.

His return to Nigeria following a period abroad was immediately overshadowed by an airport incident involving security officials, which his supporters described as an attempted detention, while others framed it as a lawful security procedure.

Since then, El-Rufai has levelled a series of allegations that have deepened political fault lines within the presidency.

Allegations deepen rift with Ribadu

Central to the fallout is El-Rufai’s claim that his former close associate, Ribadu, now National Security Adviser, was responsible for the security action taken against him.

El-Rufai has maintained that intercepted communications pointed to directives issued by the NSA, an assertion that has since drawn legal scrutiny and raised questions over the source of such information.

The former governor has gone further, accusing Ribadu of abusing his office to neutralise perceived political rivals, including allegations relating to the importation of a toxic substance for sinister political purposes, The Cable reported.

These claims, which Ribadu has not publicly responded to, have intensified speculation about an internal power struggle ahead of future elections.

A history of controversy and political fallouts

Observers note that El-Rufai’s political career has long been marked by controversy and confrontations. From mass demolitions in Abuja during his tenure as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to his shifting alliances with figures such as Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, he has repeatedly moved from critic to ally, and back again.

Similarly, Ribadu’s own public service record, particularly as former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has drawn both praise and criticism, with longstanding accusations that anti-corruption efforts under his leadership were selectively applied.

Tinubu’s appointments widen the divide

The tension between both men was brought into sharp relief shortly after Tinubu assumed office. Ribadu was appointed National Security Adviser in June 2023.

Weeks later, El-Rufai was nominated for a ministerial role, only for his confirmation to stall over unresolved security clearance issues, clearance that fell within the remit of the NSA’s office.

El-Rufai has since privately and publicly blamed Ribadu for his exclusion from the cabinet, framing it as a personal betrayal by a man who once shared both professional and personal bonds with him.

Silence from the presidency

Despite the gravity of the allegations and their implications for national security and governance, President Tinubu has refrained from making any public comment on the dispute.

Hamma Hayatu, a political analyst interpret the silence as either strategic restraint or tacit alignment, particularly given Ribadu’s continued centrality within the administration’s security architecture.

He warned that while the feud may appear personal, its consequences extend far beyond the two men.

