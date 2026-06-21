JAMB has announced the end of admissions into affiliated degree programmes offered by Colleges of Education

The board introduced transition options for affected candidates, including transfers to parent universities, institution changes, and migration to NCE programmes

New admission guidelines also mandated O’Level verification for NCE applicants and suspended ongoing UTME or Direct Entry processes for candidates recommended for NCE admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has discontinued admissions into university degree programmes offered through affiliated Colleges of Education, bringing a long-standing arrangement in Nigeria's tertiary education sector to an end.

The decision, which takes effect from the 2026/2027 academic session, was announced in the Board's newly issued guidelines for admissions into the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and National Diploma Agricultural programmes.

JAMB ended affiliated degree admissions in Colleges of Education. Photo: JAMB

Source: Original

Under the revised policy as reported by Punch, Colleges of Education will no longer admit students directly into degree programmes conducted in partnership with universities. JAMB also directed that admissions into 100 and 200 levels within the institutions will cease.

"With effect from 2026/7 Session, no admission into 100 or 200 Level is allowed into any College of Education. All entrants are through NCE," the Board stated.

What changes for prospective students?

The move establishes the NCE as the only route of entry into Colleges of Education nationwide. For decades, affiliated degree programmes allowed students to obtain university degrees while studying in Colleges of Education through collaborations with established universities.

Thousands of candidates who selected affiliated degree programmes during the ongoing admission cycle are expected to be affected by the policy change.

To address the transition, JAMB outlined several options for candidates seeking admission through Direct Entry. Those affected may switch institutions without paying a transfer fee, move to the university overseeing the affiliated degree programme, or allow their second-choice institution to become their primary choice for admission consideration.

"A candidate may choose to be moved to the parent university to which the Degree programme is affiliated," the Board said.

Candidates intending to make any of these changes were given until June 22 to complete the process.

Options available for UTME candidates

Applicants who sought admission into affiliated Colleges of Education through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination have also been provided with alternatives. They may transfer to another institution, promote their second-choice institution to first choice status, or enrol in the NCE programme.

JAMB explained that candidates choosing the NCE pathway would need to obtain an O'Level verification code from the relevant examination body and pay a registration fee of N700 through its portal.

"The candidate may be moved to the NCE programme of the institution, on the understanding that the choice of the College of Education indicates an interest in pursuing the NCE qualification," JAMB explained.

The Board further clarified that acceptance into an NCE programme would automatically halt any ongoing admission process under UTME or Direct Entry.

"Anyone who chooses NCE and s/he is proposed/recommended, would have any ongoing UTME/DE process suspended," the Board stated.

New verification requirements introduced

As part of the revised admission framework, JAMB has made O'Level verification compulsory for all NCE applicants. The verification will cost N1,500 for candidates presenting one sitting result and N2,000 for those using two sittings.

The Board also directed Colleges of Education, Institutional Professional Registration Centres, accredited Computer-Based Test centres and its personnel to familiarise themselves with the guidelines and ensure full compliance.

"All PRCs, IPRCs and Officers of the Board are to study the guidelines and ensure strict compliance with the information contained therein," the Registrar stated.

NUC discontinues HND to BSc, top-up programs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Universities across Nigeria have begun notifying students and the public about the suspension of Higher National Diploma conversion and top-up degree programmes following a directive from the National Universities Commission.

Kwara State University, Malete and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin are among the institutions that have announced the discontinuation of admissions into these programmes.

Source: Legit.ng