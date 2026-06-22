Yinka Ayefele has shared a strong message in reaction to this year's Father's Day celebration

The musician and broadcaster expressed deep pain over the continued captivity of innocent schoolchildren and their teachers abducted by bandits

Ayefele's heartfelt address has also evoked emotional reactions from many Nigerians on social media

As many celebrated this year's Father's Day on Sunday, June 21, 2026, popular Nigerian gospel singer and broadcaster, Yinka Ayefele, shared an emotional message, expressing deep pain over the continued captivity of innocent schoolchildren and their teachers abducted by bandits in Oyo state.

In a heartfelt statement via his social media pages, Ayefele said his heart bleeds as he thought of the young children, some reportedly as young as three and four years old, who were taken from their schools and have remained in the hands of kidnappers for many days.

Yinka Ayefele remembers abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers on Father's Day. Credit: yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

“Today is Father's Day a day set aside to celebrate the love, sacrifice, protection, and responsibilities of fathers. While many of us are surrounded by our children, receiving warm wishes and sharing beautiful moments with our families, my heart is heavy and deeply troubled, ” Ayefele wrote.

He lamented the agony of the parents whose children were victims, who wake up daily in fear and uncertainty.

“I can only imagine the sleepless nights, the tears, and the prayers they offer continually, hoping for the safe return of their beloved children,” he added.

Ayefele also mourned the brutal killing of one of the abducted teachers. He noted that the deceased teacher was not only an educator but also a husband, son, and father who should have been celebrating Father’s Day with his family.

"As we gather with our loved ones today, let us not forget these innocent children, their teachers, and their families," the gospel singer urged

He called on all fathers, mothers, and people of goodwill to join hands in prayer for divine intervention and the safe release of those still in captivity.

“May God bring them home safely and reunite them with their families," Ayefele prayed.

"As fathers, our greatest joy is seeing our children safe, happy, and thriving. Until these children return home, a part of our collective fatherhood remains incomplete. he added.

Yinka Ayefele prays for the return of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers. Credit: yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

Yinka Ayefele's Father's Day message is below:

Reactions to Yinka Ayefele's Father's Day message

The musician's emotional appeal has drawn thousands of reactions on Facebook. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Adeteju Amudalat commented:

"God will manifest Himself and be of help to those that trying to rescue the children and their teachers."

Emmanuel Adewunmi said:

"God's protection shall be over them and will be their refuge and shall regain their freedom and we shall celebrate them soonest."

Jamiu Akorede commented:

"May God reunite the abducted children with their families, and bless all fathers with joy. You're a true father and inspiration."

What actress said about Ayefele

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Habibat Jinad Adunni stirred emotions after sharing a vision she had about Tungba gospel singer Yinka Ayefele.

The actress revealed that in the vision, Ayefele, who has been using a wheelchair since a car accident years ago, was seen walking again, a moment she described as deeply moving and filled her with joy.

Habibat explained that the vision was not just about the physical healing of the singer, but carried a wider meaning of hope and restoration.

Source: Legit.ng