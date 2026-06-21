The Nigerian Exchange closed the week lower, with the All-Share Index falling 3.59% and market capitalisation declining

Financial Services stocks dominated trading activity, accounting for 67.44% of total turnover by volume, led by Access Holdings

Market breadth was negative as 78 equities declined, while Cornerstone Insurance, Academy Press led the gainers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian equity market closed in the red for the third week of June 2026 as the All Share Index at the close of trading on Friday, June 19, 2026, fell from 244,738.74 points to 235,941.27 points during the week, according to Nigerian Exchange (NGX) data.

Market Capitalization, the total value of all listed equities, also shed N5.64 trillion in the week from N156.97 trillion to N151.327 trillion.

NGX closes week lower as selling pressure wipes N5.64 trillion Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

On Friday alone, Investors’ portfolio diminished by N938.75 billion, after a 0.62% dip in the index.

Key market statistics

Total transactions in the week under review were 3.075 billion shares worth N254.614 billion and traded in 287,157 deals, a decrease from the 4.964 billion shares valued at N207.521 billion and traded in 235,966 deals in the preceding week.

Financial Services Sector took center stage during the week as 2.074 billion shares, with value of N64.490 billion exchanged in 121,981 deals. The financial services sector accounted for 67.44% of turnover volume and 25.33% of the turnover value.

Also traded were 175.743 million shares in 19,590 deals in the Services Sector; while in the third placed Consumer Goods Industry sector, 133.375 million shares traded in 30,730 deals at N12.680 billion.

Access Holdings Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, and Jaiz Bank Plc leading these transactions by value traded with 819.234 million shares to N12.247 billion in 21,809 deals. These represents 26.64% of total equity volume traded and 4.81% of total value traded in the week.

Sector performance

All major NGX indices trended lower during the week under review. Only the NGX Sovereign Bond Index posted no changes.

Major indices’ performances as reported below:

NGX Consumer Goods Index: 728.14 pts (-1.61%)

NGX Oil and Gas Index: 2,040.24 pts (-1.06%)

NGX Industrial Goods Index: 11,114.23 pts (-4.11%)

NGX Premium Index: 1,611.81 pts (-4.03%)

NGX 30 Index: 1,597.08 pts (-3.64%)

Here is a breakdown of share price movement.

Top price gainers

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: N5.45 to N6.05 (+N0.60, +11.01%)

Academy Press Plc: N7.45 to N8.10 (+N0.65, +8.72%)

Conoil Plc: N194.00 to N210.00 (+N16.00, +8.25%)

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc: N8.55 to N8.95 (+N0.40, +4.68%)

Ikeja Hotel Plc: N43.15 to N44.60 (+N1.45, +3.36%)

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: N0.97 to N0.99 (+N0.02, +2.06%)

Royal Exchange Plc: N1.50 to N1.53 (+N0.03, +2.00%)

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc: N12.60 to N12.85 (+N0.25, +1.98%)

UACN Plc: N182.00 to N185.00 (+N3.00, +1.65%)

Champion Breweries Plc: N13.10 to N13.20 (+N0.10, +0.76%)

Snapshot of market performance after 5 days of trading Photo: NGX

Source: Facebook

Top price decliners

International Energy Insurance Plc: N7.11 to N5.06 (-N2.05, -28.83%)

First HoldCo Plc: N69.00 to N55.00 (-N14.00, -20.29%)

John Holt Plc: N13.60 to N11.20 (-N2.40, -17.65%)

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc: N179.50 to N148.50 (-N31.00, -17.27%)

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: N31.00 to N26.00 (-N5.00, -16.13%)

Tripple Gee & Company Plc: N4.00 to N3.36 (-N0.64, -16.00%)

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc: N9.41 to N7.92 (-N1.49, -15.83%)

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc: N135.95 to N115.55 (-N20.40, -15.01%)

NEM Insurance Plc: N34.00 to N29.00 (-N5.00, -14.71%)

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: N2.51 to N2.16 (-N0.35, -13.94%)

Elumelu joins Seplat board

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu is expected to join the board of Seplat Energy Plc following a major investment by Heirs Energies.

The move comes after Heirs Energies acquired a 20.07% stake in Seplat through a $500 million equity deal, making it the company’s largest shareholder.

Source: Legit.ng