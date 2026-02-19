Defence Headquarters announced that 117 repentant terrorists from Borno state completed the DRR programme under Operation Safe Corridor

Brig Gen Y Ali, Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, confirmed the completion of the rehabilitation process at Mallam Sidi Camp and disclosed the programme’s expansion to the North West

Gen Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff, reaffirmed that structured rehabilitation and reintegration remained vital to sustaining Nigeria’s security gains

No fewer than 117 repentant terrorists from Borno state have successfully completed the Disarmament, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme under Operation Safe Corridor, as the initiative records expansion into the North West and attracts fresh interest from the North Central region.

Graduation disclosed at defence stakeholders’ meeting

The Nigerian Army declares over 100 terrorists from Borno State repentant after completing the DRR programme under Operation Safe Corridor. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

The development was disclosed at a high-level stakeholders’ meeting convened by Defence Headquarters at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, where modalities for transferring rehabilitated individuals to national and state authorities were finalised, Punch reported.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 19, the Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, said the meeting focused on strengthening coordination for post-rehabilitation reintegration.

117 complete DRR process in Borno

Speaking at the meeting, the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brig. Gen. Y. Ali, confirmed that the graduates completed the DRR programme at Mallam Sidi Camp in Borno State.

Providing operational updates, he said:

He described the outcome as evidence of improved collaboration between federal and state authorities in managing reintegration and community acceptance, Daily Trust reported.

Programme expands to North West

Ali also highlighted the expansion of Operation Safe Corridor to the North West, noting that the establishment of a DRR camp in February last year marked a major stabilisation milestone for the region.

According to him, ongoing engagements with Zamfara state are aimed at repositioning the facility towards a comprehensive Victim Healing, Rehabilitation and Reintegration framework that integrates psychosocial recovery, reconciliation, livelihood support and structured monitoring.

Benue seeks DRR camp in North Central

In the North Central region, the coordinator disclosed that the Benue state government had formally requested the establishment of a DRR camp.

He added that Defence Headquarters had already assessed proposed sites and advised that any approval must align with national infrastructure, security and sustainability standards.

CDS reaffirms importance of rehabilitation

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman of the OPSC National Steering Committee, Olufemi Oluyede, represented by the Chief of Defence Operations, Jamal Abdusalam, said Operation Safe Corridor remained a critical pillar of Nigeria’s security architecture.

He noted that while kinetic military operations created room for stability, structured rehabilitation and reintegration were vital to sustaining security gains and preventing a relapse into violence.

