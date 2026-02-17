City Boy Movement leadership confirmed that Chiefpriest remains the only recognised and duly appointed Director for the movement in Imo State

The leadership described reports of an internal review or planned removal of the socialite as misleading and inaccurate

The movement reaffirmed its commitment to President Tinubu’s "Renewed Hope" agenda, maintaining that Chiefpriest is central to their grassroots mobilisation strategy

The national leadership of the City Boy Movement has moved to clear the air over reports suggesting that popular socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, may have lost his position within the organisation.

This is coming after the group had also debunked reports that Obi Cubana had resigned from the organisation.

In a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Francis Shoga, described the reports as misleading and inaccurate.

According to him, Cubana Chief Priest remains the duly recognised Director of the movement in Imo State.

Shoga stressed that there has been no internal plot, review, or alteration of Cubana Chief Priest’s appointment.

He explained that the movement has not issued or validated any new appointment beyond Chiefpriest's current role.

“The only officially recognised and duly appointed figure in Imo remains Mr Pascal Okechukwu,” Shoga stated.

He added that claims suggesting parallel leadership, withdrawal of appointments, or internal leadership disputes do not represent the official position of the organisation.

The City Boy Movement’s Director-General emphasised that the group operates with clear procedures and due process, especially on matters relating to appointments and state coordination.

According to him, any major decision taken by the movement would always be formally communicated through authorised and verifiable channels.

Shoga further described the organisation as disciplined and structured, insisting that recent online claims were intended to question the group’s credibility.

“Any ambiguity arising from recent correspondence is a ploy to discredit the integrity of the group,” he said.

Beyond addressing the leadership rumours, the statement also highlighted the movement’s political focus.

Shoga said members of the City Boy Movement remain united in their mission of strengthening grassroots mobilisation and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He reaffirmed the group’s commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu and his vision for national development.

“Our focus remains unwavering: mobilising support, consolidating grassroots structures and delivering on our mandate in support of President Bola Tinubu’s vision for national development,” he said.

Cubana CP speaks on City Boy promise

Addressing a large crowd in Imo state, Chiefpriest explained that the movement is not solely about politics or personalities, as many people believe.

According to him, the City Boy Movement is focused on empowerment and opportunities for supporters, especially in the South-East. He told the crowd that he does not associate himself with any movement that does not offer benefits or value.

