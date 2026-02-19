Kano Hisbah has prohibited female passengers from sitting beside tricycle drivers, citing Islamic law on seclusion

The directive has prompted mixed reactions, with women calling for separate tricycles to ensure safety and dignity

Tricycle operators have also expressed concern over enforcement challenges and potential impacts on their daily livelihoods

The Kano State Hisbah Board has barred female passengers from occupying the front passenger seat of tricycles, describing the practice as incompatible with Islamic teachings on female seclusion and morality.

The Board announced the prohibition in a press release issued on Friday, February 14, signed by its Director of Public Enlightenment, Auwalu Ado Sheshe.

According to the statement, the decision followed a review which concluded that the practice, which places a woman in proximity to a male driver who is not her maharram (a father, brother, or husband), is not permissible under Islamic law.

“The Board will carry out this exercise in collaboration with the association of tricycle riders and owners to sanitize the transport business and prevent actions that may incur the curse of Allah (SWT),” the statement read.

The Board explained that the move aims to sanitise the transport sector and prevent actions that contravene Islamic teachings.

However, the announcement has drawn mixed reactions from residents and operators in the Kano metropolis.

Practical challenges women face

Malam Hamza Ibrahim, an Islamic scholar in Kano, defended the Board's position. He said the directive is rooted in protecting the sanctity of women as prescribed by the Qur'an and Sunnah.

“I think this is not about denying women their rights. It is simply about preserving their dignity and upholding the principles of modesty.”

“In Islam, a woman, especially one who has reached the age of puberty, is not permitted to sit alone in a confined space or make body contact with a man who is not her mahram. The tricycle, though small, creates that exact situation. We cannot overlook our religious obligations for the sake of convenience,” Malam Ibrahim explained.

However, many female residents see the directive as unnecessary, calling for a separate tricycle that conveys women only.

Hajiya Safina Muhammad, a trader who frequently moves between the Kwari market and her home in Hotoro, expressed frustration.

“Even if a woman is not sitting in the front, she will sit in the backseat and, in most cases, end up seated close to another male passenger. So this ban does not make sense at all.”

“If the Hisbah genuinely wants to protect women, we urge the government to introduce separate tricycles that convey only female passengers, similar to what was done during the administration of Governor Shekarau,” she explained.

Aisha Yusuf, a final-year student at Bayero University, Kano, shared similar sentiments. She argued that the policy fails to consider the economic and practical challenges women face.

"We cannot afford to charter an entire tricycle. We are not asking for special treatment. We just want to move from one point to another safely and quickly. The Hisbah should focus on how to convince the Kano state government to introduce separate tricycles for female passengers only."

"The real moral issue is how a woman sits in the backseat of a tricycle with two other male passengers next to her. She cannot ask the driver not to take those passengers, and likewise, she cannot afford to pay for the empty seats."

"So for many women, especially those who cannot afford the backseat, the only option left is to sit in the front. This will only cause arguments between passengers and drivers and make our lives harder," she said.

How policy impacts tricycle operators

Meanwhile, tricycle operators also expressed apprehension over how the policy will affect their livelihoods.

Kabiru Umar, who has operated a tricycle in Kano for over five years, said the directive puts them in a difficult position.

“This is our daily bread. You cannot imagine the kind of arguments we already face with passengers over fares and routes.”

“Now, if I am driving and a woman wants to stop me, but the front seat is the only space, what do I do? If I refuse to carry her, I have lost the fare. If I carry her and the Hisbah catches me, I will be fined. We are trapped in the middle,” Umar lamented.

Another operator, Sani Musa, who plies the Gwale route, questioned the feasibility of enforcement.

“How will they know if the woman sitting beside me is my wife or my sister? Are they going to stop us and ask for her ID card or a marriage certificate?”

“This will create an opening for bribery and extortion on us by the traffic and security authorities. We have families to feed. We need clear guidelines that do not destroy our business,” he urged.

