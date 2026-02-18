Kano State Hisbah Board has announced new restrictions on tricycle operators during the holy month of Ramadan

The board says riders are banned from wearing three-quarter trousers, playing loud music, and mixing male and female passengers

Officials warn that anyone who violates the order will be arrested and prosecuted as part of a special Ramadan operation

The Kano State Hisbah Board has announced a ban on commercial tricycle operators, popularly known as Yanzu Adaidaita Sahu, from wearing three-quarter trousers throughout the month of Ramadan.

The directive was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by the Deputy Commander-General of the board, Mujahid Aminuddeen.

According to PUNCH, Aminuddeen explained that the move is part of a wider special Ramadan operation aimed at curbing immoral behaviour in the state. He said, “Based on the directives of our Commander-General, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, the board would conduct a special Ramadan operation. The special operation will be carried out throughout the Ramadan period in all places where people engage in immoral acts.”

Restrictions on music and indecent dressing

The Hisbah Board has also prohibited tricycle operators from playing music that disturbs passengers and members of the public.

Other restrictions include the use of knockouts in the city, indecent dressing that exposes the body, especially among young women, and the display of phonographic posters and stickers on tricycles.

The board further banned the mixing of opposite genders in tricycles, warning operators against carrying male and female passengers side by side. Aminuddeen stressed that violators would face arrest and prosecution.

Security measures during Ramadan prayers

According to Aminuddeen, the board has concluded arrangements to deploy its operatives to various mosques where Tarawihi and Tahajjud prayers are conducted. He said the operatives would work with other security agencies to enhance safety during the holy month.

He added that the board would not allow immoral activities by tricycle riders to continue unchecked, especially during Ramadan, which is regarded as a sacred month of fasting, prayer, charity, and spiritual renewal.

Operation against immorality

The announcement follows the recent launch of “Operation Kau da Badala” (Operation fight against immorality), a campaign by the Hisbah Board to sanitise Kano State from social vices such as drug abuse, and other immoral activities among the youth.

Aminuddeen listed some of the alleged offences of tricycle operators, including “immoral haircuts, riding around wearing only shorts, using objectionable posters on their vehicles, mixing unrelated men and women, selling illegal drugs, and conveying women to places where they engage in immoral acts.”

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, observed through fasting from dawn to dusk, increased prayers, charity, and spiritual renewal. It represents obedience, self-discipline, and submission to God.

