Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has reacted to the charges filed by the Federal Government against Nasir El-Rufai

The lawyer listed three areas he believes may weaken the case if not properly addressed

Effiong argued that parts of the charge raise legal and procedural questions

A public interest and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has pointed out what he described as possible legal gaps in the charges recently filed by the Federal Government against former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Government filed charges against El-Rufai over allegations connected to the unlawful interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Effiong raised the issues in a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle while reacting to the court processes linked to the case.

Lawyer flags 3 possible loopholes

Reacting, Effiong said he had “a few issues” with the charge, arguing that the document, as drafted, may contain errors capable of weakening the prosecution’s case.

Effiong first claimed that the charge referenced an entity he said does not exist in law.

According to him, there is no legally recognised body known as the Department of State Services (DSS) under the National Security Agencies Act, which he said only establishes the State Security Service (SSS).

Secondly, the lawyer argued that the same law does not grant the SSS prosecutorial powers, raising questions about the legal basis of the process.

Thirdly, Effiong questioned whether El-Rufai’s statement during the Arise TV interview qualifies as an “extrajudicial statement” under the law, since it was not made under caution.

El-Rufai may benefit from constitutional protections

He also argued that El-Rufai did not directly admit to wiretapping the NSA but suggested that someone else did and relayed the information to him.

Effiong added that El-Rufai may benefit from constitutional protections against self-incrimination, insisting that no court can compel him to provide evidence against himself.

While noting that he is not a supporter of the former governor, Effiong concluded that the charge, in his view, appears legally problematic.

