Makurdi, Benue state - An anti-corruption and justice-sector civil society group has warned social media influencers and content creators against smearing the reputation of Dr Peter Adejoh, a governorship aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement signed by its president, Edward OMAGA, Esq, and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, February 27, the group, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), said it has conducted a preliminary investigation into the said social media outing against 'Peach & Prime' and discovered it was politically motivated.

GICN has exonerated Adejoh, calling out social media attacks against the ADC gubernatorial aspirant. Photo credit: GICN

Group exonerates Benue ADC guber aspirant

The group, made up of lawyers, has also given a clean bill of health to Dr Adejoh and his management team, over the allegation of siphoning investors’ funds in the defunct 'Peach & Prime' foreign exchange (forex) trading, exonerating him of any wrongdoing or fraud.

According to the group, as there was no court in Nigeria that indicted Dr Adejoh over the failed portfolio management company, which was occasioned by the global economic recession of 2009, nor has anyone complained amongst the investors.

The GICN said the Benue ADC guber aspirant is an upright and sincere business man and politician with integrity, who, rather than absconding from the country like others did, decided to stay back in Nigeria despite the pressure at the time, and instead, activated a process to refund genuine and verifiable individuals who invested in the business which lasted barely a year, despite the fact that he was not responsible for the recession.

"During this period, countless legitimate businesses and investment ventures across the world suffered severe losses from the capital market. The records are online for everyone to verify!" the statement read.

The group added that the company has published a public notice calling on all past genuine investors to forward their claims and supporting information to a designated email address for urgent and prompt consideration.

"We are reliably informed that most of the investors who complied with the instructions in the publication and went through the verification processes are being paid, and this window remains open and repayment is ongoing to date, demonstrating a willingness to address legitimate concerns in good faith and not out of compulsion," the statement read.

Adejoh: GICN cautions political opponents

The GICN further warned political opponents against using the public to undermine and discredit Dr Adejoh, who they said has been widely recognised in many quarters as an astute entrepreneur, employer of labour and philanthropist.

"It should be known that Dr Peter Adejoh has never been prosecuted and or convicted by any court of law for fraud relating to the operations of the now defunct Peach & Prime Limited. As a matter of fact, he is the only one among the leading operators and forex traders at the time of the market crash who never absconded or ran abroad but stayed back to pay verified clients through an appointed agent," the statement read.

The group, therefore, condemned in totality, "the attempt by some enemies of progress and social media attack dogs who have made spreading of rumours a stock in trade", to cash out on the ill-fated business of over 16 years ago.

"No doubt, the period in question - between 2008 and 2010 when Nigerians invested in foreign exchange (forex) trading, oil and gas business and real estate through Peach & Prime Limited and other market operators at the time coincided with one of the worst global economic recessions in modern history", the group said, querying why it would take 17 years later and when Dr. Adejoh is now gunning for elective position, that an already settled issue would reappear on social media, in the name of creating contents.

Benue ADC guber spirant Adejoh speaks on insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Adejoh said that granting full autonomy to local governments remains one of the most effective ways to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

The ADC governorship aspirant made the assertion in his office while addressing the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping and communal clashes across the country, particularly in Benue state.

According to him, insecurity thrives largely at the grassroots because local government councils, which are closest to the people, have been stripped of the power and resources needed to address security challenges at the community level.

