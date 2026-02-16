The United States has sanctioned eight Nigerians over alleged links to terrorism and cybercrime, triggering immediate financial and legal restrictions

The sanctions have blocked all property and interests belonging to the individuals within US jurisdiction

The action had reinforced Washington’s broader counter terrorism and cybercrime enforcement efforts involving Nigeria

Two immediate consequences followed Washington’s decision to sanction eight Nigerians accused of links to terrorism and cybercrime.

All assets and property connected to the individuals within the United States jurisdiction were blocked. United States citizens and entities were also barred from engaging in transactions with them.

OFAC sanctions freeze Nigerian assets tied to terrorism and cybercrime in 2026. Photo credit: Ian McWin/WCG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The measures were outlined in a document dated February 10 and released by the United States Treasury through its Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The publication listed individuals designated for terrorism related activities, cybercrime, and other national security threats.

What the sanctions immediately trigger

The sanctions place the affected Nigerians on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List. This classification activates strict financial restrictions under United States law. According to OFAC, the action forms part of a broader strategy to cut off funding networks tied to extremist groups and digital crime syndicates.

“This publication of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is designed as a reference tool providing actual notice of actions by OFAC with respect to Specially Designated Nationals and other persons (which term includes both individuals and entities) whose property is blocked, to assist the public in complying with the various sanctions programmes administered by OFAC,” the agency said.

The move followed recent calls by United States lawmakers for visa bans and asset freezes on individuals accused of supporting violence and religious persecution in Nigeria.

Nigerians named in the OFAC list

Among those sanctioned was Salih Yusuf Adamu, also known as Salihu Yusuf. OFAC linked him to Boko Haram.

Yusuf was among six Nigerians convicted in 2022 in the United Arab Emirates for setting up a Boko Haram cell and attempting to move $782,000 from Dubai to Nigeria.

Babestan Oluwole Ademulero was designated under terrorism sanctions, while Abu Abdullah ibn Umar Al Barnawi and Abu Musab Al Barnawi were listed as senior Boko Haram figures operating in northeastern Nigeria. Khaled Al Barnawi, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, and Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn Ali Al Mainuki were also named for alleged ties to Boko Haram and Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Nnamdi Orson Benson appeared on the list under cybercrime-related sanctions.

Nigerians on the US Treasury sanctions list face asset freeze under Executive Order 13224. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Wider political and security context

The OFAC document also referenced earlier recommendations by United States lawmakers for sanctions against prominent Nigerians and groups, including Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Miyetti Allah organisations.

Washington has designated Boko Haram a foreign terrorist organisation since 2013, citing attacks across Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin that have killed thousands since 2009.

In October 2025, United States President Donald Trump announced Nigeria’s return to the State Department list of Countries of Particular Concern over religious freedom concerns. Nigeria had first been placed on the list in 2020 before its removal under former President Joe Biden.

