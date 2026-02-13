The United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published a sweeping 3,000-page document in 2026, naming individuals and entities whose assets were frozen under its sanctions programmes

The list included several Nigerians identified as linked to terrorism, cybercrime, and other security threats

US stated that the move was part of its wider effort to block property and interests of Specially Designated Nationals and prevent financial dealings with them

The United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) released a publication running over 3,000 pages, detailing individuals and entities designated under its sanctions programmes.

The document served as a reference tool, providing notice of actions taken against Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) whose property and interests were blocked.

Among those named were several Nigerians whose assets had been frozen.

Salih Yusuf Adamu

OFAC listed Salih Yusuf Adamu, also known as Salihu Yusuf, born on August 23, 1990, in Nigeria. He was identified as having ties to Boko Haram and carried a Nigerian passport.

Babestan Oluwole Ademulero

Babestan Oluwole Ademulero, born on March 4, 1953, in Nigeria, appeared under several aliases including Wole A. Babestan and Olatunde Irewole Shofeso. He was designated under [SDNTK].

Abu Abdullah ibn Umar Al-Barnawi

Known also as Ba Idrisa, Abu Abdullah ibn Umar Al-Barnawi was reported to have been born between 1989 and 1994 in Maiduguri, Borno State. He was flagged under terrorism-related sanctions.

Abu Musab Al-Barnawi

Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, also referred to as Habib Yusuf, was listed with varying birth years between 1990 and 1995. He was identified as a Boko Haram leader and sanctioned under terrorism provisions.

Khaled/Khalid Al-Barnawi

The name Khaled (or Khalid) Al-Barnawi appeared twice in the publication. Born in 1976 in Maiduguri, Nigeria, he was linked to Boko Haram and carried several aliases including Abu Hafsat and Mohammed Usman.

Ibrahim Ali Alhassan

Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, born January 31, 1981, in Nigeria, was listed with a Nigerian passport. He was reported to reside in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and was linked to Boko Haram.

Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad Al-Mainuki

Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn ‘Ali Al-Mainuki, also known as Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, was born in 1982 in Mainok, Borno State. He was identified as having ties to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Nnamdi Orson Benson

Nnamdi Orson Benson, born March 21, 1987, in Nigeria, was listed under [CYBER2] sanctions. He held a Nigerian passport.

The inclusion of these names in the OFAC list highlighted Washington’s continued focus on countering terrorism financing and cyber threats.

The sanctions meant that all property and interests of these individuals within US jurisdiction were blocked, and US persons were generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

State sponsors of terrorism as listed by US

