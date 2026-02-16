The United States government recently expanded its sanctions list to include several Nigerians and organisations accused of terrorism and cybercrime

The updated document from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named over 20 individuals and entities whose assets and properties were frozen

Washington said the move underscored its continued focus on countering terrorism financing, cyber threats, and violations of religious freedom in Nigeria

The United States government announced that it had frozen the assets and properties of several Nigerians and organisations accused of links to terrorist groups and cybercrime.

The sanctions were detailed in a 3,000-page document updated by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on February 10.

US sanctions freeze assets of Nigerians linked to terrorism and cybercrime. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Source: Getty Images

OFAC sanctions list updated

Checks by reporters on Monday revealed that the list featured more than 20 Nigerians and organisations operating in the country. According to OFAC, the sanctions meant that all property and interests of these individuals and entities within US jurisdiction were blocked under Executive Order 13224. US persons were generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

OFAC explained: “This publication of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC, is designed as a reference tool providing actual notice of actions by OFAC with respect to Specially Designated Nationals and other persons (which term includes both individuals and entities) whose property is blocked, to assist the public in complying with the various sanctions programmes administered by OFAC.”

Nigerians named in terrorism sanctions

Among those listed were prominent figures linked to Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). These included:

• Khalid al‑Barnawi (born 1976, Maiduguri) — designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

• Abubakar Shekau (born 1969, Yobe State) — identified as a Boko Haram leader.

• Abu Musab al‑Barnawi (born 1991, Nigeria) — Boko Haram affiliate and leader.

• Abu Bakr al‑Mainuki (born 1982, Borno State) — linked to ISIL.

• Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Surajo Abubakar Muhammad, Abdurrahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf, and Ibrahim Ali Alhassan — all linked to Boko Haram.

• Ali Abbas Usman Jega (born 1965, Abuja) — designated as SDGT.

• Abeni O. Ogungbuyi (born 1952, Nigeria) — sanctioned under SDNTK.

Nigerians sanctioned for cybercrime

The OFAC list also included individuals accused of cybercrime-related offences under the CYBER2 designation. These were:

• Nnamdi Orson Benson (born 1987)

• Abiola Ayorinde Kayode (born 1987)

• Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin (born 1983)

• Felix Osilama Okpoh (born 1989)

• Micheal Olorunyomi (born 1983)

• Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh (born 1986)

Organisations facing US sanctions

Several Nigeria-based organisations were also sanctioned, including:

• Boko Haram — listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and SDGT.

• Ansaru — designated as FTO and SDGT.

• Amigo Supermarket Limited, Kafak Enterprises Limited, and Wonderland Amusement Park and Resort Ltd — linked to individuals designated by OFAC.

• Aurum Ship Management FZC — connected to designated individuals.

• ISIS-West Africa (ISIS-WA) — listed as FTO and SDGT.

• Jammal Trust Bank S.A.L. — linked to Hizballah.

US focus on terrorism and religious freedom

The inclusion of these names underscored Washington’s continued focus on countering terrorism financing and cyber threats. The pronouncement followed recent recommendations by the US Congress for visa bans and asset freezes on persons and groups accused of violations of religious freedom and persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Lawmakers had recommended sanctions against the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as well as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and Miyetti Allah Kautal.

In October 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria would be added to the Department of State’s “Countries of Particular Concern” list for religious freedom, citing alleged persecution of Christians. Nigeria had first been designated in 2020 under Trump but was removed by President Joe Biden shortly after he assumed office.

US Treasury sanctions highlight focus on cyber threats and religious freedom. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Source: Getty Images

UK’s list of persons designated as terrorism financiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government continued to update its consolidated list of financial sanctions targets, naming several individuals linked to terrorism financing and extremist activity.

The measures included asset freezes, travel bans and direct disqualification sanctions.

