Thallium sulphate, a deadly chemical known for being odourless and tasteless, has been banned in several countries due to its high risk to human health and the environment

Nations including the United States, India, and European Union member states have imposed strict restrictions to prevent its use

Despite these global bans, reports suggested that interest in the chemical was rising in Nigeria following a request for its procurement

Thallium sulphate, a highly toxic compound, has been banned or severely restricted in several countries due to its lethal nature and environmental risks.

The chemical is odourless, tasteless, and persistent in the environment, making it particularly dangerous when misused.

Thallium sulphate in United States

Authorities in the United States placed a ban on thallium sulphate after recognising its high mortality rate and potential misuse.

Regulators highlighted that its lack of taste and smell made it difficult to detect, increasing the risk of accidental or intentional poisoning.

Ban in India

India also prohibited the use of thallium sulphate, citing public health concerns. The government stressed that the chemical posed a severe threat to human life and the environment, prompting strict restrictions on its availability and use.

Thallium sulphate in European Union countries

European Union member states collectively banned thallium arsenide under chemical safety regulations.

The EU classified the compound as highly hazardous, with restrictions aimed at preventing both environmental contamination and human exposure.

Rising concerns in Nigeria

Earlier, Nasir el-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, asked Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria’s national security adviser (NSA), to clarify reports of an alleged procurement of about 10 kilogrammes of thallium sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

In a letter dated January 30 and addressed to Ribadu, el-Rufai said the substance was reportedly sourced from a supplier in Poland. He wrote: “I am writing as a concerned citizen to seek clarification and reassurance regarding information available to the political opposition leadership about a procurement of approximately 10 kilograms of Thallium Sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), reportedly from a supplier in Poland.”

El-Rufai noted that thallium salts are “highly toxic and tightly controlled substances” and stressed the importance of confirming details in the interest of public safety and democratic accountability.

He requested clarification on:

• The intended purpose and end-use of the imported thallium sulphate.

• The identity of the supplier and whether the material was imported under an existing chemical or defence permit.

• The total quantity, specific form or concentration procured, and storage and security arrangements upon arrival.

The former governor also sought information on regulatory oversight and coordination with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and other relevant agencies.

Public health concerns

El-Rufai asked whether any public-health risk assessments or hazard-mitigation plans had been developed, given what he described as the compound’s extreme toxicity. He emphasised: “I want to stress that this inquiry is made in good faith, solely to ensure that due processes, safety standards, and transparency are observed. Public confidence in the integrity of national institutions is strengthened when potential risks are openly addressed and managed.”

He requested a response or a point of contact within the NSA’s office for further engagement and copied the correspondence to the director-general of NAFDAC, the director-general of NCDC, and the national chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

El Rufai on current government

