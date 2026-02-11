The federal government has ordered NAFDAC to suspend enforcement actions related to the proposed sachet alcohol ban

The decision followed concerns raised by the SGF’s office and the National Security Adviser over security and economic implications

The House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control had earlier expressed concerns about NAFDAC’s proposed actions

The federal government has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to suspend all enforcement activities related to the ban on sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic drinks.

The directive also instructed the agency to immediately stop sealing factories and warehouses over the matter, PUNCH reported.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, February 10, 2026, in Abuja by the special adviser on public affairs to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Terrence Kuanum, the decision followed an intervention by the Office of the SGF and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Kuanum explained that concerns were raised about the security implications of continuing enforcement actions before the full implementation of the National Alcohol Policy.

He quoted the directive as stating that all enforcement measures linked to the ongoing ban should be suspended pending final consultations and the proper implementation of the policy.

Although the National Alcohol Policy has been signed by the Federal Ministry of Health in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive, the SGF’s office and the NSA insisted that NAFDAC must refrain from enforcement until further instructions are issued.

The government clarified that the suspension covers factory shutdowns, sealing of warehouses, and public emphasis on the sachet alcohol ban.

Satchet alcohol ban: Security, economic concerns raised

The statement noted that continued sealing of warehouses and what it described as a “de facto ban” without a harmonised policy framework had begun to create economic disruptions.

It added that such actions could pose security risks, particularly due to their impact on jobs, supply chains, and informal distribution networks across the country.

Kuanum said the latest position reinforces an earlier directive issued by the SGF’s office in December 2025, which had already suspended enforcement actions pending consultations and a final decision.

Satchet alcohol ban: National Assembly weighs in

The SGF’s office also confirmed receiving a letter dated November 13, 2025, from the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control, Vanguard reported.

The letter, referenced NASS/10/HR/CT.53/77 and signed by the committee’s Deputy Chairman, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, expressed concerns over NAFDAC’s proposed enforcement steps and cited existing National Assembly resolutions on the issue.

The federal government said it is currently reviewing legislative resolutions, public health considerations, economic implications, and broader national interest factors before reaching a final decision.

It added that the involvement of the National Security Adviser underscores that the matter has moved beyond regulatory concerns, warning that premature enforcement without coordinated implementation could worsen unemployment and trigger security challenges.

The government assured Nigerians and industry stakeholders that a final decision would be communicated after consultations and inter-agency coordination, with public health, economic stability, and national security in focus.

Protests against ban on sachet alcohol

Legit.ng earlier reported that protests emerged from various stakeholders against the ban. The Tobacco Senior Staff Association claimed over 5 million jobs and 3 trillion in investment were threatened by the ban.

The association accused the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, of a sinister agenda to kill indigenous-owned industries producing wines and spirits.

The trade union also asserted that this policy seemed targeted at the indigenous producers, as they are the most affected by this policy. It argued that proper regulation through access control and advocacy is globally accepted and a sustainable approach in resolving the imbroglio.

