Governor Seyi Makinde promotes 14 High Chiefs to crown-wearing Obas in Oyo town

The Oyo State governor said the elevation aims to strengthen traditional institutions and promote grassroots development

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, said the Yoruba traditional institution is esteemed for its role in governance and cultural unity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State – Governor Seyi Makinde has promoted14 High Chiefs and Baales in Oyo town to the status of crown-wearing Obas.

The Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, on behalf of Governor Makinde, presented the newly crowned obas with Staffs of Office and Instruments of Office on Friday, February 13, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, the coronation ceremony was held at the premises of Oliveth Heights in Oyo West Local Government Area of the state.

Makinde said the elevation of the chiefs is to strengthen traditional institutions and promote peace and development at the grassroots.

The governor congratulated the newly crowned monarchs, stating their ascension to the status of crown-wearing Obas was both a recognition of their leadership.

“The State Government holds traditional rulers in high esteem because of their roles as custodians of culture, promoters of unity, and partners in progress.”

14 newly elevated monarchs

The Alaaguo of Aguoland, Oba David Oyediran

The Baba Eyaji of Oyo, Oba Afonja Mukaila

The Alajagba of Oyo, Oba Samuel Odurinde

The Ona-Isokun of Oyo, Oba Isiaka Tella-Titiloye

The Onimileke of Imileke, Oyo, Oba Fakayode Alowonle

The Onigbudugbu of Gbudugbu, Oyo, Oba Salawu Oyeniran

The Oloodu of Ojongbodu, Oba Olaniyi Adegboye

The Alapa-Ara of Apa-Ara, Oba Tijani Ajeigbe

The Onidode of Idodeland, Oba Oyeleke Yusuff

The Iba Samu of Oyo Empire, Oba Lamidi Jimoh

The Alago-Oja of Ago-Oja Land, Oba Ganiyu Busari

The Agbaaki of Oyo, Oba Asimiyu Jimoh;

The Alakeitan of Akeitan, Oba Jimoh Oyeleye

The Elepe of Iseke, Oba Abel Oyekan.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, said the Yoruba traditional institution is one of the oldest and most revered in Africa.

Ojo said the Yoruba traditional institution remains central to governance, culture, and unity in Oyo land.

“The beaded crown is a sacred symbol of authority, service, and divine responsibility, and those who wear it are called to lead with integrity, courage, and compassion.”

Olubadan: 6 Things to know about obaship system

Recall that the Ibadan Obaship system features two distinct succession lines, Civil and Military, with candidates ascending through over 20 chieftaincy stages in a rotational and merit-based structure.

Unlike other Yoruba towns, Ibadan’s throne isn’t limited to royal families; any qualified male indigene can become Olubadan by rising through either succession line.

The city has produced aged monarchs due to its lengthy promotion process, with most kings ascending the throne in their 70s or 80s, ensuring experienced leadership.

Abimbola Akeem Owoade: 10 facts about Alaafin

Legit.ng also reported that Abimbola Akeem Owoade was officially recognized as Alaafin of Oyo, promising leadership rooted in cultural pride and global experience.

A scion of the Agunloye royal family, Owoade aims to modernize Oyo's economy, empower youth, and preserve Yoruba culture.

Owoade plans initiatives like industrial parks, cultural museums, and vocational training, emphasizing innovation, education, and heritage preservation.

