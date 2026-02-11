At least nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a secondary school and a nearby residence in Tumbler Ridge, a small community in British Columbia

Prime Minister Mark Carney described himself as devastated by the attack and said the federal government was coordinating support for the province

Police said the suspected attacker was found dead at the school, while investigations continued into the motive and possible links between the locations

Canada has been thrown into mourning following a deadly shooting in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia that left at least nine people dead and dozens injured.

The attack occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and a nearby residence, shocking a town of fewer than 2,400 people known for its close social ties and low crime rate.

Carney leads national response to tragedy

Prime Minister Mark Carney reacted publicly hours after the incident, describing himself as devastated by what unfolded.

In a message posted on X, he expressed sympathy for the families affected and praised emergency workers who responded to the crisis.

“My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” Carney said.

He added that the federal government stood with residents of British Columbia as they confronted the tragedy and confirmed that he had spoken with the province’s premier and the minister of public safety to coordinate support.

Community reels from deadly attack

Police said officers responded to reports of an active shooter shortly after midday local time. Six people were found dead inside the secondary school, while a seventh victim died while being transported to hospital, BBC reported.

Two more bodies were later discovered at a nearby home that investigators believe is connected to the school shooting.

Authorities said about 25 others suffered non life threatening injuries, with at least two taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that a person believed to be the attacker was found dead at the school with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.

Officials said they know the suspect’s identity but are not releasing details at this stage.

A phone alert issued during the incident described the suspect as a woman in a dress with brown hair, though police have not formally confirmed the suspect’s gender.

Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd of the RCMP described the scene as intense and emotionally taxing.

He said investigators were still trying to piece together what happened and why, adding that the link between the school and the nearby residence had not yet been fully established.

Leaders offer condolences and support

British Columbia Premier David Eby called the incident an unimaginable tragedy and pledged full support for the community in the days ahead.

“Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also sent condolences, saying the entire country was thinking of those affected.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned what he described as a senseless act of violence.

“I am devastated to learn that many innocent people have been killed and injured in a senseless act of violence at a local high school in Tumbler Ridge,” he said, extending sympathy to students, teachers, families and first responders.

Schools closed as investigation continues

Local authorities announced that both the secondary school and a nearby elementary school would remain closed for the rest of the week.

The school district said counselling and other support services would be made available to students, staff and families.

Residents were initially told to shelter in place as police searched the area, but the alert was later lifted after officers concluded there was no ongoing threat.

Investigators continue to search nearby properties and gather evidence as the community begins to process one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history.

