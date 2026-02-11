Alleged 80.2bn Fraud: Drama as EFCC Witness Clears Ex-Kogi Gov Bello

Olomotane Egoro, EFCC prosecution witness and Access Bank compliance officer, testified about the over ₦109 million withdrawn from Kogi local government accounts

The Federal Capital Territory High Court admitted 13 bank documents provisionally despite objections from defence counsel, with the judge ruling that their evidential value would be decided later

Egoro confirmed under cross-examination that he found no evidence linking former Governor Yahaya Bello to the transactions either as a beneficiary or as an authorising signatory

FCT, Abuja - Proceedings at the Federal Capital Territory High Court witnessed tense moments on Wednesday as a prosecution witness in the trial of former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, testified that funds withdrawn from several local government accounts were spent on supplies and services for the benefiting councils.

The witness, Olomotane Egoro, a compliance officer with Access Bank Plc and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) 10th prosecution witness (PW10), told the court that more than ₦109 million traced to various council accounts was utilised for agrochemicals, medical items, sports materials and relief supplies.

Bank documents tendered amid defence objections

At the commencement of the session, Egoro submitted 13 exhibits, including account opening forms and bank statements linked to the Kogi state government house Administration and certain contractors associated with the transactions.

However, counsel to the second and third defendants challenged the admissibility of the documents, arguing that the accompanying certificate of identification failed to comply with the Evidence Act. They indicated that comprehensive arguments would be presented in their final written submissions.

In response, prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, described the objection as premature and speculative, stating that he would address the issue at the final address stage. The court admitted the documents provisionally, ruling that their evidential weight would be determined later in accordance with criminal procedure.

Transactions detailed under cross-examination

While giving evidence, Egoro explained the inflows and outflows from the Government House Administration account and referred to Exhibit AP, which contains the bank records of Fazab Business Enterprise from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2024.

Under cross-examination by Paul Daudu, SAN, he confirmed that Fazab Business Enterprise maintained contractual relationships with several local government councils.

He stated that payments to the company were tied to the supply of educational materials, medical consumables, agricultural inputs and relief materials, including assistance for councils affected by the 2022 flood disaster.

Egoro acknowledged that he was not the account officer responsible for managing either the local government accounts or those of the contractors involved.

He also confirmed that Bello did not serve as chairman of any local government within the period covered by the bank records.

When directed to a specific transaction, the witness identified a payment of ₦14,453,900.84 made on 6 May 2022 as payment for reading materials supplied to Okene Local Government Area. He similarly clarified other payments and their stated purposes.

Throughout his testimony, Egoro did not link any of the transactions to Bello either as a beneficiary or as a signatory who authorised the payments.

No evidence connecting Bello to motor firm transactions

On transactions involving Westwood Motors Limited, Egoro referred to Exhibit AJ and told the court that multiple cash deposits were made into the company’s account by local governments, with the entries described as loan repayments.

He did not provide evidence associating Bello with those deposits.

Following the day’s proceedings, the court adjourned the matter to 10, 11 and 12 March for continuation of trial.

