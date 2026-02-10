The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned two individuals over an alleged N600 million job scam involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

Gidado Ibrahim appeared before Justice H. Muazu in Abuja, while his co-defendant, Halimat Adenike Tejusho, was declared at large

The case centred on allegations of fraud, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretence between August and October 2024

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, February 9, 2026 arraigned Gidado Ibrahim and Halimat Adenike Tejusho, who is currently at large, before Justice H. Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

The arraignment followed allegations of a N600 million job scam linked to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Charges of fraud and forgery

The defendants faced an amended six-count charge bordering on fraud, obtaining money under false pretence, and forgery to the tune of N603,400,000. Prosecution counsel Y. Tarfa presented the amended charges and urged the court to allow Ibrahim to take his plea.

One of the charges stated that between August 2024 and October 2024, Ibrahim and Tejusho allegedly obtained N603,400,000 from Oluseye Yomi-Sholoye under the false pretence of facilitating her appointment as Group Managing Director of NNPC. The charge added that the defendants knew the claim to be false.

Another charge alleged that Ibrahim used a forged document titled “Presidential Villa State House, OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER” in August 2024, knowing it to be forged.

Defendant’s plea and bail application

Ibrahim pleaded not guilty to all six counts. Following the plea, prosecution counsel Tarfa requested a trial date and asked that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre.

Defence counsel B. B. Alhaji informed the court of a pending bail application, noting that although it was not ready for hearing, Ibrahim should be kept in EFCC custody due to his health condition until the bail ruling.

Justice Muazu adjourned the matter to February 17, 2026 for hearing of the bail application. The judge ordered that Ibrahim be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the next court session.

