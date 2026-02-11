Dr. Harry Linus, Secretary-General of NVATD, accused Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, among others of deliberately undermining the Federal Government’s efforts to revive the economy and health sector

The group claimed that unpaid contracts from the 2024 Appropriation Act, reportedly over ₦4 trillion, caused widespread stagnation

Dr. Linus highlighted the Ministry of Health’s struggles, citing Minister Prof Ali Pate’s appeal that only ₦36 million was released from the ₦218 billion 2025 allocation, leaving doctors and hospitals unable to function effectively

A leading pro-democracy organisation in Nigeria on Tuesday, February 10, criticised the federal government’s Finance Ministry and the Office of the Accountant-General for what it described as deliberate obstruction of national development.

Dr. Harry Linus, Secretary-General of the National Vanguard for Accountable and Transparent Democracy (NVATD), spoke during a protest at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Specifically, the group accused Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, of undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to revive the economy and the ailing health sector.

“The two Ministers and the Accountant-General should be held responsible for the total collapse of the economy. It is a total shame that this public lamentation is coming from their own colleague, the Minister of Health,” Dr Linus said.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 11, the group added:

“Look at how it has rippled across almost all sectors. If only they had listened to Nigerians, the National Assembly, and even President Tinubu, the 2025 budget performance would have been massive.”

Nonperformance traced to unpaid 2024 contracts

The group claimed that delays in funding capital projects under the 2024 Appropriation Act directly affected the 2025 budget’s performance.

Contractors reportedly owed over ₦4 trillion were unable to proceed with new projects, leading to widespread sectoral stagnation.

Dr Linus described the situation as a “disservice” to the nation.

“The projects in the 2024 budget were executed by contractors, many of whom borrowed from banks to complete them. But the government has not paid them. Since the Finance Ministers refused to settle the 2024 budget, no fresh contracts could be awarded under 2025. That is why almost every sector is grounded,” he said.

Health sector particularly affected

The NVATD Secretary-General highlighted the plight of the Ministry of Health, pointing to Minister Prof Ali Pate’s recent appeal before the National Assembly.

“We watched Prof Pate almost collapse in tears yesterday, lamenting how only ₦36 million was released out of over ₦218 billion appropriated in the 2025 budget. Imagine a professional doctor, bound by the Hippocratic Oath, being frustrated by the misdemeanour of his colleagues,” Dr Linus said.

Prof Pate had attributed the poor capital budget performance to cash flow constraints and systemic bottlenecks in the federal budget execution process, noting that while the personnel component was fully released, the capital component suffered severe shortfalls.

Call for accountability and reforms

Dr Linus urged the National Assembly to ensure that no federal agency receives budgetary allocations if it failed to perform in previous fiscal years, except for critical sectors such as health, education, and security.

“The issue here is very simple. The Finance Ministers and the Accountant-General are responsible for making the 2025 budget perform. Because they did not, doctors go on strike, schools threaten action, hospitals lack drugs, and every sector suffers,” he added.

The NVATD further demanded swift legislative action on pending reforms, including the Electoral Act, to restore public confidence in government processes.

What to know about 2025 budget

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Budget, titled "Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity," as presented focused on stabilizing the economy, improve the lives of Nigerians, and reposition the country for greater performance.

The budget aligns with the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on economic stability and national development at a crucial point in Nigeria's trajectory.

