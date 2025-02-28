FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of ₦54.99 trillion into law.

The signing ceremony took place on Friday, February 28, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and other senior government officials.

Tinubu Approves N54.99 Trillion 2025 Budget Into Law

The budget, initially proposed at ₦49.7 trillion, was increased by the National Assembly before its final passage on February 13.

The 2025 Appropriation Act represents a 99.96% increase from the 2024 budget of ₦27.5 trillion, marking the largest fiscal plan in Nigeria’s history.

2025 budget: Key allocations and economic implications

The budget prioritizes capital expenditure, debt servicing, and recurrent expenses.

Below is a breakdown:

Total Expenditure: ₦54.99 trillion

Statutory Transfers: ₦3.65 trillion

Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure: ₦13.64 trillion

Capital Expenditure: ₦23.96 trillion

Debt Servicing: ₦14.32 trillion

Deficit-to-GDP Ratio: 1.52%

