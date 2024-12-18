The 2025 Budget, titled "Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity," aligns with the Tinubu-led administration Agenda, focusing on economic stability and national development.

The 2025 Budget, titled "Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity," as presented focused on stabilizing the economy, improve the lives of Nigerians, and reposition the country for greater performance.

Here are the key highlights of the budget as presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu:

Alignment with Tinubu Agenda

The budget aligns with the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on economic stability and national development at a crucial point in Nigeria's trajectory.

Continued Economic Reforms

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of continuing economic renewal and institutional development that began 18 months ago, despite acknowledging the difficulties and sacrifices involved.

Strategic Priorities

The budget appeared to focus on restructuring the economy, boost human capital development, increase trade and investments, enhance oil and gas production, and revitalize the manufacturing sector.

Economic Progress

According to pundits, the Nigerian economy has shown positive responses to stimulus measures, with improvements in revenue collection, economic growth, and foreign reserves over the past 18 months.

Budget Targets

The 2025 budget targets 34.82 trillion naira in revenue and 47.90 trillion naira in government expenditure, focusing on restoring macroeconomic stability, enhancing the business environment, fostering inclusive growth, and promoting human capital development.

Budget Allocations

Defence and Security: N4.91 trillion

Infrastructure: N4.06 trillion

Health: N2.48 trillion

Education: N3.52 trillion

Increased Security Funding

Significant funding increases have been made for the military, paramilitary, and police forces to secure the nation, protect borders, and consolidate government control, with a focus on boosting morale and providing modern tools and technology.

Record Investments in Education and Healthcare

The 2025 Budget includes record investments in education, healthcare, and social services, with 826.90 billion naira for educational infrastructure and 402 billion naira for health sector infrastructure to strengthen primary healthcare systems and improve access.

Support for Agriculture

The budget supports farmers with funding and inputs to increase agricultural production, central to the food security agenda, ensuring that every Nigerian can feed conveniently and no citizen goes to bed hungry.

