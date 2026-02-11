Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, has said the next action President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would take regarding the electronic transmission

Sunday Dare questioned Nigeria’s capacity for full real-time electronic transmission and stressed that no country operates a 100 per cent flawless system

The presidential aide stated that President Tinubu reduced the debt servicing ratio from about 90 per cent to 60 per cent while maintaining that anti-corruption and security remained priorities

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will adopt a careful and pragmatic approach in deciding on the contentious issue of electronic transmission of election results.

Recall that Nigerians led by Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, among other staged a protest at the National Assembly, requesting the approval of an electronic transmission of election result.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, disclosed this during an interview on Arusise News, on Wednesday, noting that the President would be guided by the country’s prevailing circumstances.

“I can assure you that Pres. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a renowned democrat, will do what is right, but it will not be in isolation of the realities of our country,” Dare said.

Concerns raised over full real-time transmission

Dare questioned whether Nigeria currently possesses the infrastructure required for seamless real-time electronic transmission of results across the country.

“There’s no 100 per cent real-time transmission anywhere. Are you telling me that this country as it is, is networked enough to have a 100 per cent electronic process?” he asked.

His remarks come amid renewed debate over whether the Electoral Act should explicitly mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results electronically in real time.

Anti-corruption fight remains priority

Addressing Nigeria’s position on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, where the country ranked 142nd out of 182 nations, Dare maintained that tackling corruption remains central to the administration’s agenda.

“It is a clear priority. The Index is like a yo-yo; countries go up, they come down, depending on peculiar circumstances. Fighting corruption takes time; you can’t put a time label on it,” he said.

He added that agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) continue to carry out their mandates.

National Assembly scrutinising NNPC accounts

Dare confirmed that the National Assembly is reviewing the unaudited accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

He noted that President Tinubu has shown readiness to respond to allegations even before formal conclusions are reached.

Presidency maintains that economic indicators reflect progress

Responding to reports that around 140 million Nigerians live below the poverty line, Dare argued that poverty statistics should be considered alongside broader economic reforms and macroeconomic trends.

He pointed to improved external reserves, relative exchange rate stability and easing food inflation as signs of progress.

“When inflation tapers down over nine months, it shows clearly that the cost of living is rising at a slower pace, and it indicates that something right is being done about the economy,” Dare said.

On claims that the Federal Ministry of Health received only N32 million from its N218 billion allocation in the 2025 budget, Dare said clarification was necessary, adding that the sector also benefits from substantial international funding.

He further dismissed suggestions of a revenue crisis, highlighting a reduction in Nigeria’s debt servicing ratio.

“There is no revenue crisis. When we were at about 90 per cent debt service ratio, this President has brought it down to about 60 per cent. That’s significant,” he stated.

Dare also reiterated the administration’s commitment to tackling terrorism, citing ongoing security operations and international partnerships as evidence of sustained efforts.

