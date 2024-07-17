Francis Palowei, a final-year student at Niger Delta University, was fatally stabbed at a popular student hangout spot in Amassoma, Bayelsa State,

Despite the tragic incident, Niger Delta University's academic activities continue as usual, with the police actively searching for the perpetrators

The incident has caused significant outrage, especially as Palowei was scheduled to graduate shortly

Amassoma, Bayelsa state - There is widespread outrage in Amassoma, located in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, following the fatal stabbing of a final-year student from Niger Delta University on Monday, July 15.

A source said that the victim, Francis Palowei, was at the Sand Dump—a popular relaxation and socializing spot for students—when some local youths demanded N150 from him.

Upon his refusal, they stabbed him to death.

Palowei, originally from Obrigbene in the Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was scheduled to graduate on Wednesday, July 24, during the university's next convocation, as reported by The Punch.

The Nigerian Police Force had initiated a search for the assailants in the community.

School management reacts

Indoni Engezi, the Public Relations Officer of Niger Delta University, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, July 17, noting that the university's academic activities remained unaffected. Engezi added that the police were actively addressing the situation, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He explained that while the owner of the Sand Dump does not charge any fees for its use, some youths typically demand N150 from those who wish to utilize the premises.

Musa Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer, stated that Commissioner of Police Francis Idu had deployed additional officers to the community to maintain order and had launched a manhunt for the culprits.

