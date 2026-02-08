Former Delta State police commissioner Matthew Egwuenu is no more, leaving a significant legacy

The Egwuenu family announced his "peaceful death," evoking deep sorrow among many

Egwuenu was remembered for his 'unwavering integrity and dedication' to family, service, and community leadership

Asaba, Delta State - Matthew Egwuenu, a retired commissioner of police (CP) from Ukwuani Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, is dead.

As reported by Arise News, John Paul Egwuenu made the announcement on Sunday, February 8, on behalf of the Egwuenu family.

Matthew Egwuenu dies at 80

This Day also noted the sorrowful update.

Egwuenu died on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the age of 80. The former commissioner of police was the father of media personality Ojy Okpe.

Okpe is a television anchor with Arise News, where she hosts What’s Trending with Ojy Okpe and co-anchors The Morning Show. She is also a film producer and model. The 44-year-old is an alumna of St. John’s University, New York, USA.

The notice revealing Egwuenu's death reads:

"With profound sorrow and heavy hearts, the family of Chief Barrister Matthew Egwuenu, retired Commissioner of Police from Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, announces the peaceful passing of their beloved patriarch.

"Chief Matthew Egwuenu departed this life on Friday, February 6th, 2026, at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy that touched countless lives."

The X statement continued:

"A man of unwavering honour, selfless service, and unshakeable integrity, Chief Matthew Egwuenu lived a life defined by dedication to duty, boundless love for his family, and an enduring commitment to leadership and discipline."

It added:

"His wisdom, warmth, and gentle strength will forever remain in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him. He is lovingly survived by one son, five daughters, including Arise News Anchor, Ojy Okpe, grandchildren and a vast extended family who will carry forward his noble legacy."

