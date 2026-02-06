Professor Buba Garegy Bajoga, former Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), passed away at the age of 88 in the United Kingdom

He served as Vice-Chancellor of ATBU and chaired the Committee of Vice-Chancellors

Prof. Buba Garegy Bajoga, a distinguished engineer and academic, contributed significantly to Nigeria’s engineering and telecommunications sectors

Professor Buba Garegy Bajoga, a distinguished academic, accomplished engineer and elder statesman, has passed away at the age of 88 in the United Kingdom.

Academic career spans decades

Prof. Bajoga earned a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, in 1968, before obtaining a PhD from the State University of New York in 1972.

He rose through the academic ranks at ABU, attaining the position of Professor of Electrical Engineering in 1984. He later played a pivotal role in the development of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, contributing to the institution’s attainment of autonomous status.

He served two terms as Vice-Chancellor of ATBU between 1984 and 1994 and also chaired the Committee of Vice-Chancellors, leaving a lasting mark on Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape.

Contributions to engineering and telecommunications

Beyond academia, Prof. Bajoga made significant contributions to Nigeria’s engineering and telecommunications sectors. He held prominent positions including Director and Managing Director at Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL), and served in various capacities at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

His leadership helped shape policy, regulation and governance across the country’s telecommunications industry.

Governor Yahaya pays tribute

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State described the late professor as an academic of international repute and a disciplined educator who devoted his life to scholarship, public service and national development.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor highlighted Prof. Bajoga’s role as Chairman of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions in 2020, noting that the committee’s report provided direction for the ongoing repositioning of higher education in the state.

“Prof Bajoga was a man of exceptional intellect, integrity and uncommon commitment to national service. His counsel, experience and patriotism greatly strengthened our efforts to reform and reposition tertiary education in Gombe State,” the statement said.

Governor Yahaya added that the late scholar would be remembered for his humility, discipline and lifelong dedication to education, engineering, and national development. He extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, the academic community, and all who benefited from Prof. Bajoga’s work.

“We pray that Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgives his shortcomings and rewards his good deeds with Aljannatul Firdaus,” the governor said.

