Achufusi Obioma Ikenna has been arrested for an international romance scam involving $23,000 defrauded from a Cayman Islands resident

Nigerian police collaborate with INTERPOL to recover and repatriate funds to the victim

The operation emphasizes commitment to international cooperation against transnational cybercrime networks

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, has arrested an international romance scammer, Achufusi Obioma Ikenna, and repatriated $23,000 to the victim in the Cayman Islands.

Ikenna defrauded a resident of the Cayman Islands through an online romance scam.

Police repatriate $23,000 to international romance scam victim. Photo credit: @PoliceNG.

Source: Twitter

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service sought the assistance of the INTERPOL NCB Abuja to investigate the Nigerian scammer.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect was arrested and $23,000 recover after the INTERPOL NCB Abuja conducted discreet and intelligence-led investigations.

Hundeyin made this known in a statement issued on Friday, February 6, 2026, via the Nigeria Police Force X handle @PoliceNG.

“Following the completion of all necessary documentation and in collaboration with international partners, the recovered funds were formally handed over to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, through the British High Commission in Abuja, represented by Mr. Shaun McLeary, for secure delivery to the victim. Meanwhile, the suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.”

He said the successful repatriation underscores the police's sustained commitment to effective international collaboration and to disrupting, a transnational cybercrime networks.

The Police spokesperson said the Force remains resolute in ensuring that proceeds of crime are traced, recovered, and returned to victims.

He assured the public that offenders are identified and brought to justice in line with applicable laws and international best practices.

Police arrest 24-year-old over N48,.5m romance Scam

Recall that Airport police operatives arrested a 24-year-old suspect at Lagos airport over an alleged N48.5 million romance fraud scheme.

Investigations linked the suspect to an online fraud syndicate that used fake identities and fabricated banking platforms to deceive victims.

Police ordered an expanded probe and directed that the suspect be transferred to Interpol for further investigation and prosecution.

US court jails Nigerian for $1.6m romance scam

Legit.ng also reported that US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney sentenced Nigerian national Adetomiwa Akindele to nearly six years in prison for a $1.6 million romance scam.

Akindele posed as a wealthy businessman, convincing an elderly American woman to transfer over $1.6 million through cryptocurrency accounts.

After serving his sentence, Akindele will be deported to Nigeria and must repay $1,692,945 in restitution.

