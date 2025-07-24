Kwara Poly Graduate Stabbed to Death By Cousin Five Days After Signing Out

A young graduate of Kwara State Polytechnic has tragically died after being stabbed by her cousin and roommate

Friends revealed the fight started as a minor misunderstanding but turned deadly when the cousin allegedly used a pair of scissors

The incident has plunged classmates, lecturers, and the school community into mourning, while police are yet to issue an official statement

A fresh graduate of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, identified as Wuraola, has tragically died after she was reportedly stabbed by her cousin, who was also her roommate.

The incident occurred barely five days after Wuraola celebrated her graduation with friends and classmates.

Kwara Poly graduate died of excessive blood loss after nasty fight with cousin.

Source: Original

Wuraola signed out five days ago

Legit.ng gathered that Wuraola, who studied Mass Communication, was among the thousands of students who signed out last week, marking the end of their academic journey at the institution.

Her death has thrown her department and the entire school community into mourning.

The unfortunate incident reportedly happened on Sunday evening around 7pm at her off-campus residence located in the Eleko area of Oyun community, Ilorin.

Friend details what happened

Speaking to Legit.ng, a close friend of the deceased, identified as Bukola, narrated what she heard about the incident.

She said:

"We don't really know what led to the fight between her and her cousin, Bola. They had a misunderstanding that turned into a physical altercation, and in the process, her cousin stabbed her with a pair of scissors. She didn't take her to the hospital immediately. It was a neighbor who later rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She lost a lot of blood. Wura was pronounced dead by the hospital.

"When she saw what she had done, she packed her things and ran away. At the hospital, Wuraola was given two pints of blood, but she couldn't survive. It's a painful loss. Mass Communication Class of '25 will never forget her."

“What made her and the rest of us stay back on campus after our sign-out was because we were still working on our project,” Bukola said.

Another coursemate, still in shock over the incident, also spoke with Legit.ng, saying:

"Just five days ago, we were all celebrating at our sign-out party. Today, Wuraola is no more. It's so heartbreaking. Barely two weeks ago, we lost two of our classmates during our exams, and now this happens right after graduation."

At the time of filing this report, the Kwara State Police Command had not released an official statement on the incident, and efforts to contact them for comments were unsuccessful.

Repeated calls made to Kwara Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Toun Ejire were not answered.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng observed tributes have continued to pour in on social media from classmates, friends, and sympathizers, all mourning the sudden and tragic death of a young woman whose future was just about to begin.

Student shot dead in suspected cult attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a student of Yaba College of Technology was gunned down in broad daylight on Tuesday in what authorities believe was a cult-related killing, just minutes after completing his examinations.

The attack, which occurred near the institution’s back gate, has once again raised alarm over the persistent threat of cult violence in Lagos State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng