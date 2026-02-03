Just In: 6 Die, Over 20 Badly Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident
- Six people died while 23 others were injured in a lone truck crash on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway
- FRSC said the truck carried passengers and cattle, blaming fatigue, speeding and mixed loading for the accident
- Rescue teams arrived within minutes as victims were taken to hospitals and investigations commenced
At least six people have been confirmed dead and 23 others injured following a lone truck accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday, February 2.
The crash occurred around the Foursquare Camp axis of the expressway and involved a DAF CF 380 truck, painted white and blue, with registration number SNA 287 XA. The trailer was reportedly travelling from northern Nigeria to Lagos state.
Mixed loading blamed for deadly crash
According to the Ogun state Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the truck was carrying passengers alongside about 35 cows, 29 of which were killed in the crash.
The FRSC spokesperson, Afolabi Odunsi-Oyewole, said preliminary findings indicated that fatigue and excessive speed were major contributing factors, Vanguard reported.
“This was a case of mixed loading of cattle and passengers. FRSC discourages this practice because there is no segregation between goods and humans.
“In the event of a crash, it becomes difficult to separate humans from goods, which may eventually lead to loss of lives," he said.
Emergency response and casualties recorded
Odunsi-Oyewole disclosed that the crash occurred at about 11:27am, adding that FRSC rescue operatives from the Ogunmakin Unit Command arrived at the scene within two minutes.
“A total of 29 persons were involved. Twenty-three persons were injured, while six persons were killed,” he stated.
The injured victims and the corpses of the deceased were taken to Oreoluwa Hospital, GOFAMINT Camp, Ogunmakin, and Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention and documentation.
Investigation ongoing as FRSC issues warning
The FRSC said investigations were ongoing to determine the precise mechanical and other contributing factors that led to the accident, Punch reported.
The command urged motorists, particularly operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to ensure regular vehicle maintenance, avoid speeding, and observe adequate rest to prevent fatigue.
Motorists were also advised to strictly comply with road safety regulations, especially on major expressways, to reduce the risk of fatal crashes.
Truck rams into crowd, kills several people
Previously, Legit.ng reported that three people have been confirmed dead, while about 40 others sustained injuries after a canter truck rammed into people sitting by the roadside along the Gombe–Potiskum road in Yobe State, north-east Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that the sad occurrence threw several families into mourning.The accident occurred at about 2:30 pm on Wednesday, January 21, near Badejo town of Potiskum Local Government Area (LGA), a busy stretch of the expressway.
Eyewitnesses disclosed that the truck appeared to be moving at high speed before it lost control and struck those sitting along the roadside. The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Andrew, confirmed the incident. He added that preliminary investigations pointed to overloading and speeding as the main factors.
