A former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Dr Abdulrasheed Maina, has been taken to a private hospital in Abuja after an incident that occurred on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement issued by his media assistant, Barrister Emmanuel Umahi Ekwe, Maina reportedly slumped while trying to gain access to his office premises.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the statement explained that the former pension task team boss lost his balance due to complications linked to an untreated knee injury.

Ekwe stated that medical personnel at the scene quickly administered first aid before Maina was rushed to a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for urgent attention.

Currently under observation

The statement added that Maina is currently under close medical observation.

It further disclosed that after a preliminary assessment, one of the doctors advised that arrangements for an air ambulance evacuation should be considered if his condition does not stabilise within a short period.

Maina’s family and medical team were said to be closely monitoring his condition.

The family also appealed to members of the public to keep him in their prayers and respect their privacy during the period.

“Further updates are expected as developments unfold,” the statement added.

Legit.ng had reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, November 8, 2021, sentenced Abdulrasheed Maina to eight years’ imprisonment for money laundering offences involving N2billion in pension fund.

Shortly after his sentence, the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) was seen smiling as he was being escorted to prison by the personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

