A disabled man in Adamawa has searched for his wife and children days after a deadly communal clash

The Lamurde crisis in the state has left victims displaced, traumatised, and still unsure of loved ones’ whereabouts

The survivor who spoke to Legit.ng has appealed for urgent help as losses, fear, and uncertainty continue after the violence

The aftermath of the Lamurde communal clash in Adamawa state, which left lives and properties destroyed, continues to affect victims. While many who fled have begun to regain some stability, others are still unaware of the whereabouts of their family members.

For some, the tragedy has meant discovering that loved ones were killed or taken, leaving survivors with lasting trauma.

In Demsa Local Government Area, one victim, spotted on the streets, identified himself as still searching for his family seven days after the incident.

Legit.ng understands that the communal crisis occurred on December 8, shortly after the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, convened a security meeting to broker peace among the communities.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, Mr Alfred Pwanadi, a victim of the crisis, who is a disabled person, lamented,

"I have been searching for my wife and children for the past 7 days now. I have not found them, nor heard or seen any trace of them."

"I am a resident of the Wadukku community that was burnt by the Chogbo people; my house was burnt, including everything I have. My wife and children all ran for safety because the attackers were carrying women and children away, and since that day to date, I have not set my eyes on my family."

"I am a disabled person with no hands. I can't do anything for myself. I was preparing for my surgery when the incident happened in the night, which stopped everything. My wife and children are the ones feeding me and taking care of me always."

Adamawa crisis leaves disabled survivor wandering

Mr Pwanadi said he moved between Numan and Demsa in search of his family but found no trace of them. Exhausted and hungry, he spent seven days at a pavilion without food or water before receiving help from a nearby church and residents.

His words:

"I was searching for my family, and when I asked, I was told they are in Numan, I came to Numan and searched, but couldn't find them. I was referred to Demsa, and when I came, it was the same thing. As I was walking around the community, I saw a pavilion. I was tired and hungry, I lay down to sleep, and I spent 7days there without food or water."

"I woke up and kept on searching. That was when I saw a church near the pavilion, and I went there to seek help. The woman I met cleaning the church called her neighbors, and they came and helped me. They gave me some money to transport myself back to Lamurde, and gave me some clothes too."

"This incident has caused so much loss to us; we are traumatised, pained, and disheartened. Waking up to discover, you have lost your family members is a pain that will remain with us forever."

"I am still in search of my family. Due to my condition, it's not anyone who can bathe me or feed me except my family. I am hopeless and scared; I feel they have all been killed."

He finally noted:

"I am pleading for help from all areas, the government, community leaders, friends, and non-governmental organisations to come to our aid. I am not the only person in this kind of condition who doesn't know the whereabouts of his or her family, and some have already concluded that their families have been killed or taken away during the fight. We need help and support at this time."

