The Supreme Council for Sharia Law in Nigeria rejected the conduct of future elections under INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan

The council called for Amupitan’s resignation, warning that elections conducted under his leadership would lack legitimacy and deepen public distrust in Nigeria’s democratic process

However, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria opposed the call for his removal, insisting that Amupitan had a constitutional right to express his personal views

The Supreme Council for Sharia Law in Nigeria (SCSN) has explained why it will not accept or recognise any election conducted by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, calling for his removal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council described Professor Amupitan as a threat to the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process, citing concerns over his past comments and actions.

Why Shari’a council rejected Amupitan

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, the Speaker of the council, Sheikh Bashir Aliyu Umar, said Nigerian Muslims would not legitimise elections conducted under Professor Amupitan’s leadership.

According to Sheikh Umar, the position of the council was informed by what it described as the INEC chairman’s past actions, particularly a legal brief he allegedly authored, which appeared to accept claims that Christians were being massacred in Nigeria — allegations the federal government has repeatedly denied.

“We are still at a loss because the chairman of the electoral commission has not come out to deny this claim. He has not even seen it as something he should address publicly,” Sheikh Umar said.

He argued that the alleged position taken by the INEC chairman amounted to divisive propaganda and raised serious questions about his ability to act impartially.

The head of the Supreme Council for Islamic Sharia Affairs in Nigeria added that the role of the INEC chairman required absolute neutrality.

“We believe that anyone occupying such a sensitive position should be reviewed by the government. We want someone who is impartial, fair and shows full understanding of the responsibility of the office,” he said.

Sheikh Umar further stated that Professor Amupitan should resign, warning that failure to do so would undermine public trust in future elections.

“The right thing is for him to resign. If he does not, whatever election is conducted will plant distrust in the hearts of the people,” he added.

PFN rejects call for Amupitan’s removal

Meanwhile, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has strongly rejected the call for the removal of Professor Amupitan.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, the PFN described the demand by the Shari’a council as unjustified.

The Christian body insisted that Professor Amupitan, like every Nigerian, has a constitutional right to express personal opinions on national issues, even while holding public office.

PFN condemned any attempt to remove or punish public officials for expressing views not directly related to their official duties.

“We must resist the temptation of profiling or judging people based on their religious beliefs. Professor Amupitan has the right to express his views, and this should not cost him his job,” the statement read.

The fellowship urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint, understanding and mutual respect, especially on sensitive national issues, stressing that unity and peace remained paramount.

Who is Professor Joash Amupitan?

Professor Joash Amupitan was born on April 25, 1967, in Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He completed his primary and secondary education in Kwara State before attending the Polytechnic, Ilorin, between 1982 and 1984. He later studied law at the University of Jos from 1984 to 1987 and was called to the Bar in 1988.

He obtained his Master’s degree in Law from the University of Jos in 1993 and completed his doctorate at the same institution in 2007.

After his National Youth Service between 1988 and 1989, he began his academic career at the Bauchi State Publishing House.

Professor Amupitan is currently the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos and also serves as Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State.

He is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, Plateau State, and was appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2014.

Tinubu’s charge to INEC chairman

At his swearing-in ceremony, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had charged Professor Amupitan to work with integrity, protect the credibility of the electoral process, and strengthen INEC ahead of future polls.

The major task before him remains the preparation and conduct of the 2027 general elections.

However, controversy reportedly erupted shortly after his appointment, with some groups questioning his integrity over information linked to a complaint he made while working at the University of Jos concerning insecurity and unrest in parts of the country.

Despite the allegations and criticisms, INEC has not issued any official response to the claims.

Northern CAN Speaks

