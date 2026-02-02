Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University came under public scrutiny after a final-year student died from a snake bite on campus

The university hired snake charmers following the incident to prevent further snake-related threats

School authorities said the student was taken away from the university clinic against medical advice

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina state, came under intense public scrutiny after Zainab Umar, a final-year economics student, died following a snake bite on campus.

The incident, which occurred last week, sent shockwaves through the university community and reignited concerns about safety within student hostels and surrounding areas.

Students described the death as “devastating”, with one undergraduate saying the campus was “thrown into mourning by something nobody expected”.

University hired snake charmers to curb threat

In response, the university authorities disclosed that snake charmers had been hired to eradicate snakes and prevent further incidents on campus.

The Dean of Student Affairs, Suleiman Kankara, confirmed the move, saying the institution had previously relied on snake charmers whenever reports of snakes emerged.

“We have engaged snake charmers in the past whenever there were reports of snakes on campus, and we have done so again to ensure the safety of students,” Kankara said.

Dean speaks on treatment and removal from clinic

Providing further details, Mr Kankara said the deceased student initially received medical attention at the university clinic before being taken away by her friends and brother.

“Against medical advice, she was taken away from the clinic where she was receiving treatment,” he said, adding that the situation complicated efforts to manage the emergency.

University officials declined to speculate further on the circumstances surrounding her death, noting that the focus remained on preventing a recurrence.

Snake charming common in northern Nigeria

Snake charming, while unusual in academic environments, is not uncommon in parts of northern Nigeria. The practice, also seen widely in South Asia and some African countries, is often used both as entertainment and as a traditional method of handling snakes.

Charmers typically use flutes, to which snakes appear to respond, sometimes operating at very close range. In Nigeria, performers are known to handle cobras with bare hands during street displays.

A local resident explained that “snake charmers are believed to possess special powers or medicines, which they often advertise and sell during performances”.

Safety concerns and calls for modern solutions

The incident has triggered debate about the reliance on traditional methods rather than modern environmental and medical interventions on university campuses.

A student union representative said, “While the university acted quickly, we hope stronger measures will be taken to ensure hostels and surroundings are properly secured”.

As investigations continue, the death of Zainab Umar remains a painful reminder of the risks posed by environmental hazards and the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

